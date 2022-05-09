Tyson reports $829M quarterly profit, beats estimates

SPRINGDALE — Tyson Foods Inc. on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $829 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springdale-based company said it had profit of $2.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.43 billion. Tyson reported earnings per share of $1.30 on revenue of $11.3 billion in its second quarter for fiscal 2021.

Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.



