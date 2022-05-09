UA defeats A&M to close SEC play

No. 5 Arkansas placed an exclamation mark on its 2022 regular season campaign, taking down Texas A&M 9-5 on Sunday at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas, capping a year with zero SEC series losses.

After dropping the opener on Friday, the Razorbacks were powered by the long ball in back-to-back wins. It was the second consecutive day the Razorbacks hit four home runs, increasing their season total to 100.

Arkansas hasn’t dropped a conference series since April 2021. The series win was the first against Texas A&M in program history.

Danielle Gibson went 3 for 4 with a three-run home run and 4 RBI to lead the Razorbacks (41-9), who will be the top seed in the SEC Softball Tournament this week in Gainesville, Fla.

Gibson gave Arkansas a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI single that scored Hannah McEwen.

Hannah Gammill followed and caught the barrel of the bat on a curveball left over the plate, crushing a two-run home run off the scoreboard in left field for a 3-0 lead. It was her second home run of the weekend and 18th of the season.

Arkansas was able to chase Texas A&M starter Emiley Kennedy in the top of the second inning. After Kennedy issued a walk to Rylin Hedgecock, freshman Spencer Prigge ended a 10-pitch at-bat with a two-run home run over the right field wall, making it 5-0.

Texas A&M scored a run in the bottom of the second as Cayden Baker’s RBI single scored Koko Wooley.

Chenise Delce got her second start of the weekend in the circle for the Razorbacks. Delce (15-2) allowed 5 runs on 4 hits in 4 innings. She walked three and struck out six.

The Aggies scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull within 5-4.

Wooley’s second double of the game brought home Grace Uribe to trim the deficit to 5-2. RBI groundouts by Baker and Mariana Torres cut the lead to 5-4.

In the top of the fifth inning Gibson mashed her 18th home run of the season, a three-run shot over the right field wall to extend the lead to 8-4.

Linnie Malkin tied the program career home run record two at-bats later. She homered over the left field wall, stretching the Arkansas advantage to 9-4. It was her 47th in a Razorback uniform, tying Devon Wallace (2012-15).

Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel handed the reins over to Mary Haff after the Aggies loaded the bases in the fifth inning with no outs. Haff and the Arkansas defense escaped the jam with minimal damage, allowing only one Texas A&M run to score on a groundout by Uribe.

Neither team scored in the final two innings. Haff closed the door on Texas A&M, pitching the final three innings with one hit given up. It was a busy weekend for Haff, tossing a combined 15 1/3 innings over three games.

Arkansas will play its first game in the SEC Tournament on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 8 Mississippi and No. 9 Georgia. First pitch from Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central on Thursday and will air on the SEC Network.