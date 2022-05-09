Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
April 28
Manuel Agustin Barroso-Manjarrez, 29, and Celina Veronica Reyes-Vasquez 26, both of Fayetteville
Peter Andrew Joel Jr., 42, and Marie-Lyn Paccu, 30, both of Springdale
Donnell Cree Jones, 32, and Yarely Badillo, 22, both of Fayetteville
Brendan Michael Lindsay, 23, and Leanna Rose Parra, 25, both of Eureka Springs
Alex David Miller, 31, and Sara Morgan Gramling, 30, both of Fayetteville
Stewart Taylor Officer, 32, and Lauren Caye Ballard, 32, both of Fayetteville
Draven Cole Scott, 26, and Ashlyn Kay Waits, 25, both of Lowell
Blayke Dexter Roy Snow, 24, and Evie Lynn Cammann, 23, both of Fayetteville
April 29
Rodney David Chatman, 44, and Sana Noor Naseem, 38, both of Fayetteville
David Norman Framstad, 51, and Catherine Annette McCall, 58, both of Springdale
Benjamin Seth Hicks, 23, Elkins, and Hailee Joe Lewis, 22, Fayetteville
Emery Ray Humphries III, 23, and Kellie Breann Coughran, 20, both of Springdale
Casey Foss Kehoe, 35, and Shuai Wang, 31, both of Fayetteville
Kristopher Steven Marchant, 40, Springdale, and Veronica Jean Wasson, 42, Joplin, Mo.
Zachary Lee McCaslin, 30, and Emily Alana Louisa Maitland, 26, both of Fayetteville
Simon Christopher Spann, 20, and Triniti Allyse Horner, 21, both of Little Rock
Garrett Adam Williams, 23, and Madison Nicole Clary, 22, both of Tulsa, Okla.
May 2
Kit Wayne Claborn, 43, Lowell, and Stephanie Alyse Middleton, 35, Springdale
Noland Lang, 30, and Ann Tonyokwe, 32, both of Springdale
Colin James Mackey, 32, and Molly Blake Johnson, 34, both of Fayetteville
Kathryn Jolie Patrick, 20, and Hope Kristine Dwyer, 20, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Ryan Smith, 25, and Leah Renee Kelley, 23, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Shane Andrew Stroinski, 28, and Noemi Martinez, 28, both of Springdale
May 3
Charles Earl Ayers, 36, Springdale, and Amanda Sue Bowden, 37, Hector
Arlus L'Michael Banks, 30, and Melissa Moesha McClure-Beavers, 27, both of Springdale
William Thomas Cochran, 62, and You Hong Shan, 63, both of Prairie Grove
Jesse Shayne Holland, 26, Rogers, and Catherine Aileen Wallis, 25, Cave Springs
Dana Dean McCulley, 62, and Christina Louise Ownes, 54, both of Tontitown
Andrew Mikel Moore, 34, and Kasee Nicole Self, 27, both of Springdale
Marcus Gordon Morlock, 29, and Ashlee Renee Peterson, 25, both of Vancleave, Miss.
Aaron Thomas Palmer, 29, and Kimberly Nicole Davidson, 28, both of Fayetteville
May 4
Fernando Barragan, 26, and Stephanie Rico Espino, 25, both of Elkins
Nathan Lane Carrington, 38, and Loren Elizabeth Rutledge, 36, both of Dallas
Travis Wayne Kersh, 33, and Mary Antoinette Bellows, 31, both of Fayetteville
Timothy Scott Mitchell, 60, and Donna Sue Lasater, 62, both of Springdale
Aisake Efalata Paea Jr., 21, Fayetteville, and Brianna Nichole Byerley, 20, Prairie Grove
Luis Alejandro Rivera Arauz, 24, and Emily Hernandez, 21, both of Springdale
Willis Noah Luke Smith, 22, and Adriana Nicole Battershell, 18, both of Springdale
Jackson Dakota Stevens, 27, and Justyne Mackenzie Huber, 27, both of Farmington
Cade Tofte Wilks, 25, and Chloe Danielle Swann, 23, both of Fayetteville