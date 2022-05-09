Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

April 28

Manuel Agustin Barroso-Manjarrez, 29, and Celina Veronica Reyes-Vasquez 26, both of Fayetteville

Peter Andrew Joel Jr., 42, and Marie-Lyn Paccu, 30, both of Springdale

Donnell Cree Jones, 32, and Yarely Badillo, 22, both of Fayetteville

Brendan Michael Lindsay, 23, and Leanna Rose Parra, 25, both of Eureka Springs

Alex David Miller, 31, and Sara Morgan Gramling, 30, both of Fayetteville

Stewart Taylor Officer, 32, and Lauren Caye Ballard, 32, both of Fayetteville

Draven Cole Scott, 26, and Ashlyn Kay Waits, 25, both of Lowell

Blayke Dexter Roy Snow, 24, and Evie Lynn Cammann, 23, both of Fayetteville

April 29

Rodney David Chatman, 44, and Sana Noor Naseem, 38, both of Fayetteville

David Norman Framstad, 51, and Catherine Annette McCall, 58, both of Springdale

Benjamin Seth Hicks, 23, Elkins, and Hailee Joe Lewis, 22, Fayetteville

Emery Ray Humphries III, 23, and Kellie Breann Coughran, 20, both of Springdale

Casey Foss Kehoe, 35, and Shuai Wang, 31, both of Fayetteville

Kristopher Steven Marchant, 40, Springdale, and Veronica Jean Wasson, 42, Joplin, Mo.

Zachary Lee McCaslin, 30, and Emily Alana Louisa Maitland, 26, both of Fayetteville

Simon Christopher Spann, 20, and Triniti Allyse Horner, 21, both of Little Rock

Garrett Adam Williams, 23, and Madison Nicole Clary, 22, both of Tulsa, Okla.

May 2

Kit Wayne Claborn, 43, Lowell, and Stephanie Alyse Middleton, 35, Springdale

Noland Lang, 30, and Ann Tonyokwe, 32, both of Springdale

Colin James Mackey, 32, and Molly Blake Johnson, 34, both of Fayetteville

Kathryn Jolie Patrick, 20, and Hope Kristine Dwyer, 20, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Ryan Smith, 25, and Leah Renee Kelley, 23, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Shane Andrew Stroinski, 28, and Noemi Martinez, 28, both of Springdale

May 3

Charles Earl Ayers, 36, Springdale, and Amanda Sue Bowden, 37, Hector

Arlus L'Michael Banks, 30, and Melissa Moesha McClure-Beavers, 27, both of Springdale

William Thomas Cochran, 62, and You Hong Shan, 63, both of Prairie Grove

Jesse Shayne Holland, 26, Rogers, and Catherine Aileen Wallis, 25, Cave Springs

Dana Dean McCulley, 62, and Christina Louise Ownes, 54, both of Tontitown

Andrew Mikel Moore, 34, and Kasee Nicole Self, 27, both of Springdale

Marcus Gordon Morlock, 29, and Ashlee Renee Peterson, 25, both of Vancleave, Miss.

Aaron Thomas Palmer, 29, and Kimberly Nicole Davidson, 28, both of Fayetteville

May 4

Fernando Barragan, 26, and Stephanie Rico Espino, 25, both of Elkins

Nathan Lane Carrington, 38, and Loren Elizabeth Rutledge, 36, both of Dallas

Travis Wayne Kersh, 33, and Mary Antoinette Bellows, 31, both of Fayetteville

Timothy Scott Mitchell, 60, and Donna Sue Lasater, 62, both of Springdale

Aisake Efalata Paea Jr., 21, Fayetteville, and Brianna Nichole Byerley, 20, Prairie Grove

Luis Alejandro Rivera Arauz, 24, and Emily Hernandez, 21, both of Springdale

Willis Noah Luke Smith, 22, and Adriana Nicole Battershell, 18, both of Springdale

Jackson Dakota Stevens, 27, and Justyne Mackenzie Huber, 27, both of Farmington

Cade Tofte Wilks, 25, and Chloe Danielle Swann, 23, both of Fayetteville