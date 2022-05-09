Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 25

E-Z Mart Food Store

320 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips are not available. Current retail food permit is not posted.

George Junior High School

3200 Powell St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop is inside the ice.

La Quinta Inn And Suites

720 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two containers of unwrapped plastic forks for customer self-service are stored handles downward.

Marco's Pizza

3399 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit was not posted in customer view and permit on site expired on 12-31- 2021.

Mission Networks Dining Hall Ecclesia College

9653 Nations Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: No soap being dispensed at handwashing sink. No sanitizing solution being dispensed in ware-washing machine.

Noncritical violations: None

Pattaya Thai Sushi Restaurant

1210 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler lack a date of creation.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of certified food protection manager.

Springdale Premiera High School

693 White Road, Springdale

Critical violations: No hand drying towels were available at the hand washing sinks.

Noncritical violations: None

Starbucks Coffee

297 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips or a dish temp plate.

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Meatballs at 58 degrees and lettuce at 57 degrees on the kitchen counter.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. An accumulation of dust, trash and food debris on the floors at the facility. Front door does not completely self close leaving a gap which can allow insects to enter the facility.

April 26

Apple Blossom Brewery Co.

1550 E. Zion Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee donning disposable gloves removed them, then handled toasted bun with bare hand.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Arvest Ballpark

3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Chili dogs at 90 degrees in the hot holding unit.

Noncritical violations: Side machine nozzle area has black residue on the surface.

Casey's General Store

2486 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. No heat test strips or dish temp plate to measure the sanitizing heat in the dishwasher. Posted permit expired on Jan. 20, 2022.

City of Elkins Sports Complex

2520 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired 3/31/21.

Las Palmas

1084 Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No hand soap was available at the time of the inspector conducting hand washing procedures. Rice in the hot holding unit at 90 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been completed. In the walk-in cooler, foods were not covered made today (fried fish, sliced onions, and others). The tile is sagging and leaking water from above the tile. There is black residue under the metal flange by the hot water tank on the walls. The hot water pipe from the tank is leaking in multiple areas.

Mermaid's

2217 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One employee drink cup lacks a lid stored on shelf in back food preparation area. One food employee handled grilled fish while transferring from the grill to the spatula. A waitperson used their bare hand to grab leaf lettuce for customer's salad. Mechanical warewashing hot water sanitizing temperature is 148 degrees at the plate.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food safety manager certification. Both bar ice storage bins for drinks have beverage cooling tubes located in the corners of the bins. After being used as a medium for cooling the exterior surfaces of equipment, ice may not be used as food. Previous issue. Four food employees lack hair restraints for their heads. One container for wiping cloth sanitizing solution located near back handwashing sink is stored on the floor.

On The Mark

2588 N. Gregg St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Taco meat at 115 degrees and refried beans at 123 degrees in the steam table. Queso at 114 degrees in a pan on the grill. Sliced cheese at 56 degrees and grated cheese at 53 degrees in the prep table.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Mojo's Pints and Pies

2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite A & B, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a bracelet. Far right hand flip-top refrigerator bottom door seal is not attached.

Tiny Tim's Pizza & West Mountain Brewery

21 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No test strips. The wall around the three-compartment sink should be repaired.

April 27

A M Donuts

1771 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Alchemy Macaroons

112 W. Center St., Suite 130, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Limes at 44 degrees in the front glass refrigerator.

Buck of Asia

2141 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: No drying towels were available at the hand washing sink. Three containers of white rice at room temperature at the time of inspection, room temperature rice is used for fried rice. Tempura chicken at 105 degrees stored on the prep table.

Noncritical violations: Tiles around the kitchen are broken and need repair.

K.J. Sushi And Korean BBQ

3223 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No signed paperwork on hand for employees stating they will not come to work if they have the signs or symptoms of illness. The person in charge shall continue to exclude or restrict a food employee from a food establishment until the Arkansas Department of Health clears the food employee to resume normal duties. Dry noodles in water uncovered in the preparation area. Cottage cheese containers in the freezer with lids of a different food.

La Caprichosa Mexican Food

4407 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Beans at 90 degrees and rice at 80 degrees on the steam table.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation at facility. Service window lacks a protection. Retail food permit is not posted a public view.

Locals Drive Thru

2626 E. Citizens Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink lacks an employee handwashing sign posted.

Springdale Parks & Recreation

1906 Cambridge St., Springdale

Critical violations: Nacho cheese bag with a date of 4/17 in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: The reach-in cooler at the front and the back of kitchen have buildup of soils on the bottom of unit.

The Hill School Elementary

2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There is a water line leak for the handwashing sink in food preparation area and the water is shut off to the sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Vetro 1925

17 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Mozzarella cheese in plastic wrap temped at 68 degrees on counter.

Noncritical violations: Shell tags at the facility; however, the facility did not have 90 days worth of tags.

April 28

Acambaro Mexican Restaurant

2605 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Cooked beef at 98 degrees, cooked chicken breast at 114 degrees and chopped meat at 69 degrees. The top steam table is unplugged. Pico de gallo, chopped tomatoes and guacamole temped at 45 degrees on the prep-table. Facility lacks date marking on food products prepped in-house and items not in original package. Spray bottle with contents does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: No accredited certified food protection manager documentation. Bucket is reused to store food items. Lid of freezer is broken, and it was repaired with plastic.

Boba Cafe & More

2085 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: Two employee drink cups lack lids stored in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Food employee is wearing a finger ring that is not a plain band.

Dollar General Store

209 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The bathrooms are not accessible to the public because the door handle is broken and one is missing.

Lincoln Quick-A-Way

208 U.S. 62 West, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Four boxes of Nyquil Caplets expired December 2021. The ice was not labeled with the name of the store where it was bagged.

Little House of Tacos

1192 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cut tomatoes on the prep table were at 46 degrees, guacamole on the prep table was at 56 degrees, shredded cheese on the prep table was at 43 degrees, sour cream in the reach-in portion of the prep table was at 47 degrees and the jalapenos in the reach portion of the prep table were at 49 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Miriam's Pu Pu Seria

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite I, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Ms. Nikki's Daycare

101 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Test strips did not match the sanitizer.

Theo's

318 N. Campbell Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cut onion halves wrapped and stored on a shelf for cooling items. At the time of inspection, the walk-in cooler door was not completely closed, the temperature of the food inside are 46-47 degrees (cheese, mascarpone, grapes etc.) Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Thep Thai Restaurant

1525 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bottle of sanitizer feeding into the dish machine was empty. Live ants were observed on the counter. A package of Combat Max was in a zip lock bag in the dish washing area. A restricted use pesticide shall be applied only by a certified pest control operator.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Wiping cloths were being held in a sanitizer solution that was over 200 ppm chlorine. Utensils were being stored between uses in containers of water. The rice spoon holding water was at 100 degrees, and the water holding the ladles on the line were at 76 degrees. Lid for grease trap under sink was ajar.

West Washington County Head Start

901 S. Mitchell St., Lincoln

Critical violations: No certified food protection manager.

Noncritical violations: None

April 29

Powerhouse Seafood And Grill

112 N. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Shell stock tags were not labeled with date last oyster sold. Consumer advisory statement is accompanied by other statements that have asterisks. Bread crumbs were being stored in a bucket that originally contained raw oysters and is intended for single-use only. Oyster shells were being used more than once for serving containers. The tea station counter is missing the protective cover around the sink. The wood is flaking. There is water damage and standing water in the dry storage area. There is a buildup of dust over cook line and the ceiling.

April 30

Aunt Susie's Gourmet Kettle Co.

1512 W. Burr Oak Drive, Apt. 7, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Side walls opening lack screening.

Mrs. Mildred's Kitchen

4618 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food safety manager certification is not displayed. Outdoor meat smoker lacks overhead solid roof and screened walls. Utensils are stored in a container of water at 88 degrees on the stove between use.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 25 -- Daylight Donuts Incubator, 3196 N. College Ave., Suite 4, Fayetteville; Dollar General Store, 3365 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; See 'Um Smile Playhouse, 235 E. Main St., Farmington; Sleep Inn, 728 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville; Sonic Drive In, 1443 W. Main St., Johnson

April 26 -- Butterfield Trail Village Convocation Center Bistro, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville; Goddard, 3420 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville; Ozark Guidance Center, 4912 Springhouse Drive, Springdale

April 27 -- Bartleby's Food, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Hugo's Restaurant, 25 1/2 N. Block, Fayetteville; Mosaic Pizza Company, 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville; The Flying Burrito Company, 3200 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; The Hill School Elementary Daycare, 2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

April 28 -- Arkansas Department of Corrections, 600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Bordinos Restaurant & Wine Bar, 310 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Farmers Table Cafe, 1079 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Mexico Viejo, 2131 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Stone Mill Bread and Cafe, 4105 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Tequila Bar and Grill Restaurant, 2085 N. Center St., Bldg. A, Elkins; The Bar-B-Q-Place, 3542 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

April 29 -- Dollar General, 1216 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; George Elementary School, 2878 S. Powell St., Springdale; Leverett Elementary School, 1124 Cleveland St., Fayetteville; Pink House Alchemy, 928 N. College Ave., Fayetteville