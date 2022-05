Anaiah Banks, 18, is the Jacksonville Lighthouse High School Academy Class of 2022 valedictorian.

Javar Walker, also 18, is the school's salutatorian.

Banks, the daughter of Dr. Teresa Baker-Nation, is planning to study psychology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Walker, the son of Courtney Burton and Dennis Cousette, is planning to attend Arkansas State University to pursue a career in computer engineering.