BSR to release quarterly results today

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings today after the stock market closes.

The company also has scheduled a conference call for analysts and investors at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss details of the results. The call will be available at (416)-764-8688 or (888)-390-0546.

The Little Rock company, which is focused on expanding in high-growth markets in Sun Belt metro areas such as Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Oklahoma City, owned and operated 31 apartment complexes with 8,666 units at the end of 2021. The company says 85% of those units are in Texas, 11% are in Oklahoma and 4% are in Arkansas.