Tuesday, May 10

Chamber sets candidates' forum

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates' forum from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 10, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. The event is open to the public, according to a news release. The forum will feature candidates for Pine Bluff City Council. Wards and candidates are: Pine Bluff Ward 1 Council Member -- Danny Lester Walker, LaTisha Brunson, Garland Trice, John Proctor, David D. Knott; Pine Bluff Ward 3 Council Member -- Ivan Whitfield (incumbent), Quranner Cotledge, Lanette R. Frazier; Pine Bluff Ward 4 Council Member -- Steven Mays Sr. (incumbent), Cassandra Dean. The primary election will be held May 24. Early voting will be held May 9-23 at the county courthouse. To vote in this election, voters must be registered by April 25, according to a previous article.

Underway

Election-related dates set

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds voters of upcoming dates in preparation for the primary election: Early voting underway at the courthouse through Friday, May 13, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 14, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 21, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 23, (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) May 17 -- Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. May 20 -- Last day to transfer voters into Jefferson County. May 24 -- Election day (7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the polling locations). Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Wednesday, May 11

Event set for minority,

women-owned firms

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) will host its annual Matchmaker Event for minority and women-owned businesses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 at the Heifer International headquarters at Little Rock. Business owners will have 15-minute scheduled matchmaking appointments with private and public sector vendors to discuss possible contracts for their goods and services. Sidney Moncrief, a five-time NBA All-Star, former Arkansas Razorback, author, and founder of One Team and Game Changers, Inc., will be the keynote speaker, according to a news release. For details or to register, visit https://info.arkansasedc.com/2022Matchmaking.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, May 12

Summit to host band

concert

The Pine Bluff Community Band will present a spring concert at 6 p.m. Thursday at Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road. A variety of music will be played from marches to "big band" swing. The public is invited to attend and the concert is free, according to a news release.

Veterans Legal Clinic set

The Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. May 12 at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services conducts the free clinic, according to a news release. The clinic may help veterans with issues such as VA benefits, child support issues, domestic violence protection, collections, filing bankruptcy, housing, expungement of criminal records, and assistance with seeking SNAP or other public benefits. The city of Pine Bluff hosts the clinic the second Thursday of the month. Details: (870) 541-5495.

Harrington, Penister

reception set at ASC

The public is invited to a free artist reception for the exhibitions "In Between" by Tammy Harrington and "Life's a Card Game" by Rashawn Penister. The reception will be 5-7 p.m. May 12 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. "'In Between combines Harrington's sensibilities as a printmaker with the Chinese folk art of paper cut," according to the news release. Harrington exhibition will be at ASC from May 5 through July 30. Penister's "Life's a Card Game" exhibition features mixed-media portraits inspired by the idiom "to play the cards you're dealt." Penister's exhibition will be at ASC from May 12 through June 25.

ASC slates Art Night on The Block

People are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for Art Night on The Block, an activity for all ages from 5-7 p.m. May 12. At ASC's home facility, patrons should stop by for a drop-in reception and to view work by exhibiting artists Tammy Harrington and Rashawn Penister. The ARTSpace on Main will feature a collaborative art project created by Pine Bluff High School, Dollarway High School and Robert Morehead Middle School students, who have been working with ASC's Arts in Integration residency artists, Elly Bates, Aida Ayers and Brie Boyce. People can participate in science experiments and learn about the summer camps. Visit ART WORKS on Main to play games in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater.

Friday, May 13

UAM plans commencement

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) will hold its spring commencement in two ceremonies May 13 in the Steelman Field House at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a news release. The 10 a.m. ceremony will include the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources, the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences, the School of Nursing, the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Division of General Studies. The 2 p.m. ceremony will include the School of Arts and Humanities, the School of Business, the School of Computer Information Systems and the School of Education. Commencement will be livestreamed on YouTube. Details: www.uamont.edu or the Office of Academic Affairs, (870) 460-1033.

ASC presents Gaming

Unplugged

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' Black Box Theater will host ART WORKS Presents: Gaming Unplugged from 6-8 p.m. May 13. Community members 16 and older can join ASC's Game Master Rhodes Daigle for challenges and fan favorite games. Collaborate with fellow audience members for a chance to win bragging rights and prizes. The cost is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. ART WORKS Presents is sponsored by Double Header.

SEARK graduation set

Southeast Arkansas College will conduct its commencement for spring 2022 on May 13, according to its website. Details: https://seark.edu.

Saturday, May 14

Forward Fest includes food, music, more

The 2022 Forward Fest will feature food, live entertainment, car show, fishing derby, bake off, art contest and more May 14 in various locations at Pine Bluff. The festival will culminate with a concert at the Regional Park Amphitheater. This year's event is free to attend and has been reimagined by organizers as a festival with all-inclusive activities for the entire family, according to a news release. Events include: beginning at 6:30 am. -- The Down in the Delta Fishing Derby at Lake Saracen; 7 a.m. --Arkansas River Bass & Catfish Blowout in Regional Park; 11 a.m. -- Divine 9 Kickball tournament at Townsend Park; 2-5 p.m. -- The Forward Fest Car Show at Harbor Oaks, located in Regional Park; beginning at 6 p.m. -- the concert at the Regional Park Amphitheater includes the PC Band, the Hamiltones, Ana Popovic, Keke Wyatt, and a Grammy award winning legend, Bobby Rush, as the headliner. Details: forwardfestpinebluff.com or goforwardpinebluff.org.

Neighborhood outreach set

A neighborhood outreach event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at Ed Brown Baseball Field, 3098 W. 34th Ave. The event will include free food, games, giveaways and other activities. The sponsors are local churches, pastors and the city of Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food from 9-11 a.m. May 14 in a drive-thru setting in front of the church on Cherry Street. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release. Financial support for this program can be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net.

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on May 14 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

ASC announces Whimsical Makeup session

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Amber Robinson in a beginner hands-on theater makeup tutorial. The tutorial, based on the animals in Disney's "Cinderella," will be held from 1-3 p.m. May 14 during the Second Saturday Family FunDay. ASC encourages participants to come in pairs to practice different makeup techniques on each other during the workshop.

Day center to provide free lunch, supplies

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away lunch and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St. The center is giving back to the community in this project. The bags will include hand sanitizer, face masks, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, chips, cookies, peanut butter crackers and a water bottle, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

Sunday, May 15

Reynolds Chapel observes Women's Day

Reynolds Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 706 S. Cypress St., will host its annual Mission/Women's Day program at 2 p.m. May 15. The guest speaker will be Earnestine Murphy of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church of Sherrill. Everyone is invited to attend.

Through Tuesday, May 17

Absentee applications

available

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the courthouse has absentee ballot applications available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday if residents would like to vote by mail. Voters may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application, according to a news release. May 17 is the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. Voters must return the completed application to the county clerk's office in person; by mail -- Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque Street, Suite 101, Pine Bluff, Ark. 71601; by fax -- (870) 541-5324; or by scanning and emailing -- jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com.

Beginning Tuesday, May 17

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Game on Main in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main every other Tuesday from 3:30-6 p.m. May 17, 31. Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to this new, biweekly program where they will have space to socialize with friends, finish homework and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Monopoly and chess, according to a news release. Game on Main is facilitated by Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle. Game on Main is a free community program and no registration is required. For details, contact Rhodes at rdaigle@asc701.org.

Thursday, May 19

City to announce summer events

The city of Pine Bluff will host a "Dive into Summer" Community Meeting at 6 p.m. May 19 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. The community is invited to attend and find out about various summer activities for children. There will be an overview of many summer programs and on-site registrations will be available, according to a news release. Other highlights will include an introduction of the "Each One, Reach One" City of Pine Bluff Mentorship Program, The Pine Bluff Promise, a savings program plan, along with health literacy educational updates and an introduction of the CARTI Cancer Center to the community. Organizations interested in showcasing their summer programs for children should contact the mayor's office to reserve a table by May 13. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Waterfowler Hall of Fame

reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Through Friday, May 20

Aquatics Center offers scholarships

The Pine Bluff Aquatics Center is offering scholarships for high school seniors. Three awards are available: 1st Prize: $200 cash plus 90-day family membership; 2nd Prize: $50 cash plus 90-day family membership; 3rd Prize: $25 cash plus 90-day family membership, according to a news release. Applicants must have a grade point average of 3.2 or higher. They must be a high school senior applying or accepted to Southeast Arkansas College or the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and must complete a 500 word essay. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 20. For details, call (870) 850-7620 or visit www.pinebluffaquatics.com. Applications are available at https://form.jotform.com/220936485010148.



