Clarendon man, 20, surrenders in shooting

A 20-year-old man surrendered on Monday in the death of a woman who was found shot inside her Monroe County home, authorities said.

Christian Franks of Clarendon is facing a capital murder charge in the death of Lilee Smith, 26, according to Arkansas State Police.

A family member discovered Smith's body at 416 Guydon St. in Clarendon around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Investigators believe Smith was shot sometime Friday night, authorities said. Local police contacted state police seeking help to investigate.

State police said Smith's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine more information about the manner and cause of her death.

Franks was booked into the Monroe County jail on one count of capital murder, according to an online inmate roster. No bond was listed.