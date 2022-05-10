Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Clarendon man, 20, surrenders in shooting

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:14 a.m.

A 20-year-old man surrendered on Monday in the death of a woman who was found shot inside her Monroe County home, authorities said.

Christian Franks of Clarendon is facing a capital murder charge in the death of Lilee Smith, 26, according to Arkansas State Police.

A family member discovered Smith's body at 416 Guydon St. in Clarendon around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Investigators believe Smith was shot sometime Friday night, authorities said. Local police contacted state police seeking help to investigate.

State police said Smith's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine more information about the manner and cause of her death.

Franks was booked into the Monroe County jail on one count of capital murder, according to an online inmate roster. No bond was listed.

Print Headline: Clarendon man, 20, surrenders in shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT