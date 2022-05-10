COLUMNIST: With Roe on the ropes, medication must be kept accessible

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

With the Supreme Court moving to overturn Roe v. Wade, the availability of self-administered abortion pills is about to take center stage in the debate.

If Roe does indeed fall, red states must not be allowed to take that as carte blanche to violate the First Amendment, interfere with interstate commerce, or otherwise abuse standing legal structures in their zeal to deny women control over their own bodies.

Missouri is among Republican-run states that have strict "trigger" laws on the books if Roe is overturned. Missouri's trigger law includes an outright ban on abortion at any time during a pregnancy except in medical emergencies.

That wording is aimed squarely at drugs like mifepristone and misoprostol used to induce abortion during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. These increasingly preferred drugs are federally approved as safe and effective and put the entire topic of pregnancy exactly where it belongs: between the woman and her doctor.

Other questions abound. How can Missouri prevent a woman within its boundaries from receiving, through the mail or other delivery services, medication that has been approved by federal regulators for use in her own home? What about if she travels to another state to procure the pills and brings them home?

With so much of the abortion-pill issue crossing into areas of interstate commerce and free speech, Congress has a perfectly legitimate interest in erecting federal guard rails to ensure that red states can't trample constitutional rights in their stampede to trample women's rights.