Cortes takes no-hit bid into 8th in Yankees’ win

NEW YORK -- Nestor Cortes may be the least-heralded top starting pitcher in the major leagues.

The New York Yankees left-hander was five outs from a no-hitter when he threw his 103rd pitch, and No. 9 hitter Eli White looped a single into short center field. Cortes, 27, a regular starter in the major leagues since only last July, rocked back twice slightly and grinned with disappointment and satisfaction.

"When the emotions and the adrenaline is rushing, everything feels great," he said. "But now I feel like I got hit by a truck."

Cortes, Clay Holmes and Aroldis Chapman combined on a two-hitter, Anthony Rizzo doubled in a run in the eighth and the Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 on Monday for their sixth consecutive series win.

Cortes is 1-1 with a 1.41 ERA, among the top five in the major leagues and a big reason New York is an AL-best 20-8. He has 42 strikeouts and 11 walks in 32 innings, holding hitters to a .177 average.

A 36th-round draft pick by the Yankees in 2013, Cortes was taken by Baltimore in the 2017 winter meeting draft, made his debut at the start of the following season and was returned to the Yankees that April. He spent the rest of the year in the minors, shuttled back and forth in 2019, then was dealt to Seattle. He was released after a 15.26 ERA in five games with the Mariners in 2020 and re-signed by the Yankees.

"The three years, '18', '19 and '20 were pretty rough on me," Cortes said. "I've been playing baseball since I was 4. I feel like that's the only thing I know how to do. I came out of high school; I don't have anything to fall back on, so I was going to ride this as long I could."

Cortes focused on fastballs and cutters, improved his conditioning, boosted his average fastball velocity by 2 mph and joined the Yankees rotation at midseason.

"The game's littered with people that weren't always the high pick or the top prospect," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. "He's persevered. He's experienced everything. He's had to fight for everything."

Making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes pitched a big league career-high 71/3 innings, walked four and struck out 11, one shy of his high.

Aaron Judge singled in the eighth off Brett Martin (0-3) and Rizzo, in a 2-for-30 slide, lofted a curveball to the opposite-field gap in left-center.

ATHLETICS 2, TIGERS 0 Paul Blackburn threw 62/3 strong innings to improve to 4-0 as Oakland beat Detroit to snap a season-high nine-game losing streak. Tony Kemp homered in the third and Chad Pinder added an RBI single in the fourth. Michael Pineda (1-2) took the loss, despite allowing only 2 runs on 6 hits in 62/3 innings. Javier Báez and Manager A.J. Hinch were ejected after arguing balls and strikes in the ninth after Báez was called out on strikes.

ORIOLES 6, ROYALS 1 Tyler Wells pitched six strong innings to earn his first victory of the season and Baltimore used a six-run fifth inning to surge past Kansas City. Baltimore has won four of five for the first time this season and finished its homestand 5-4. Kansas City has lost seven of its past nine to fall a season-high eight games under .500.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 5, DODGERS 1 Jose Quintana pitched six scoreless innings for his first win since 2019 and the first victory by a Pittsburgh starting pitcher this season. The Pirates also ended a 16-game losing streak against the Dodgers dating to 2018 and snapped Los Angeles' six-game winning streak.

REDS 10, BREWERS 5 Colin Moran homered in his third consecutive at-bat, Brandon Drury and Kyle Farmer each hit a three-run home run, and Cincinnati won two games in a row for the first time this season. The Reds, baseball's worst team at 6-23, bounced back after being swept in three games at Milwaukee last week by a combined score of 34-12. Moran connected in the second inning off Brandon Woodruff (3-2) to make it 1-0. His first longball of the season was a grand slam in the sixth inning of Sunday's 7-3 win over the Pirates, and he hit a two-run blast in his next at-bat.