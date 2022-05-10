OPINION | LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Election monitoring





Election monitoring

Editor, The Commercial:

ACA 7-1-103(a)8B makes it a misdemeanor offense for any person to do any electioneering within the courthouse or within 100 feet of the primary entrance used by voters during voting hours.

In past elections, I have observed at least three of the opposed Democratic candidates for city council in this election campaigning for votes within the courthouse during early voting. They also have not abided by the 100-foot rule.

While they did not come right out and say "vote for me" when inside, they greet and talk to voters standing in line which is an influencing factor. Several elections ago, I caught one standing behind the clerk's voter sign-in counter talking to voters. When confronted, he claimed to be helping the clerk process voters.

The current county clerk and poll sheriff have done a good job of enforcing voting laws since she took office. However, the clerk's workers cannot be everywhere all the time and one particular candidate is adapt at avoiding enforcement. So I took advantage of the state board election monitor policy and requested a monitor. The request was approved.

Candidates can vote during early voting and assist a voter at their request. If an early voter observes a candidate intermingling with voters other than legally, they should bring it to the attention of the poll sheriff or county clerk.

Stuart Soffer,

Former state and county election commissioner



