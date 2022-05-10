Hogs' 5-star signees to compete for spots on USA team

Three Arkansas signees have been invited to participate at the 2022 USA Basketball Men’s U18 FIBA Americas Championship National Team training camp from May 26-June 2 in Houston.

Future Razorbacks and ESPN 5-stars Nick Smith Jr. of North Little Rock, Jordan Walsh of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., and Anthony Black of Duncanville, Texas, will be among 27 athletes vying for 12 spots on the USA Basketball U18 National Team.

The team will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12.

Training camp participants and coaches were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee and will represent the high school graduating classes of 2021-24.

North Little Rock’s Kel’el Ware, an Oregon signee, has also been invited.

Black, Smith and Ware represented USA Basketball in a 102-80 win over the World Select Team at the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit in April.

Arkansas 2023 targets Omaha Biliew of Link Academy and Brandon Garrison of Del City, Okla., have been invited to the camp.

Former Little Rock Central guard Bryson Warren, who is now playing professionally with Overtime Elite in Atlanta, is also expected to take part.