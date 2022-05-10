Glitches said few at early vote site

Other than a minor issue early Monday, the first day of early voting went smoothly, according to County Clerk Shawndra Taggart.

The problem came when a provisional ballot machine malfunctioned, eliminating one of the voting options in the Jefferson County Courthouse. Taggart said the Quorum Court room and the room across the hall were being used for votes but had to shut down to allow the Quorum Court room to prepare for a meeting.

"There were about four or five voting machines in that room," she said. "We had to shut that room down around four."

As for the provisional ballots, Taggart said those votes were cast in her office.

"We have those ballots here so if they wanted to vote provisional they would have to vote here," said Taggart. "The system was down earlier but it's fixed now."

As the minutes turned to seconds and the time for early voting was coming to an end on Monday, last-minute voters walked in to cast their vote.

Paul McDonald, a Pine Bluff native, came in eager to cast his vote on the first day. McDonald said he lived in Pine Bluff for more than two decades before moving to Claud Road in Jefferson County.

Receiving his "I Voted" sticker after voting, he said he had the opportunity to speak with some elected officials prior to voting and was looking forward to the final results.

As the clock struck 6 p.m., poll workers and members of the clerk's staff scurried out. Noticeably, in their office was a sign that read "We Don't Talk About Elections," a reference from the Disney movie "Encanto," with the hit song "We don't talk about Bruno."

The catchy song is about a family member who disappeared after being blamed for everything that went wrong, claiming it was the fault of his gift of seeing the future. He is never discussed by the older family members, and the younger family members are silenced when they question his whereabouts.

"We always decorate our informative board around election time," said an office clerk. "We wanted to do something light and creative. Those who have kids will get it."

The board had information on 2022 election initiatives, specific threat issues, security and computer violations, and the overall Arkansas Election Process. The most important tip that Taggart wants everyone to know is that voters need to have an identification card.

"You must have that to vote. You also can't come in with any political shirts, pens and things like that," said Taggart, who added that her office had not had that particular problem yet. Campaigning is allowed no closer than 100 feet from the courthouse. According to Taggart, there are poll watchers in designated areas of the courthouse to watch for such violations.

Besides a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy who secures the county courthouse, Wanda Neal was one of the poll workers staffing the front door checking for violators. Taggart said all poll workers are trained to identify violations just in case something was missed.

As Taggart locked up her office for the night, she did say she thought there would be more voters than the 220 who came through on Monday. She said more voters came out during the last election but stated that, because that was a presidential election, voter count was likely higher.

"I still thought it would be much busier than it was," said Taggart. "Our first day of elections is usually always busy."

Early voting continues through May 23, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Election day is Tuesday, May 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.