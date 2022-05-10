DEAR HELOISE: This is in response to the ceiling fan operation letter you received that is outdated.

Ceiling fans today (not all but most) have a reverse switch on the motor body. So you can refine the air flow depending on your cooling or warming needs.

In winter, fans should spin clockwise on a low speed, otherwise you will start to feel a cool breeze. This creates an updraft that moves the trapped air near the ceiling around the room, which is helpful in rooms with high ceilings. In the summer, fans should spin counterclockwise. The air circulating makes you feel cooler without affecting the room temperature. You can set the thermostat at a higher temperature without compromising comfort.

Since they are so versatile, they help make you feel comfy, which allows you to adjust the thermostat, giving the A/C, HVAC and energy bill a break. Thank you.

-- Ginger N., a retired certified lighting consultant in Fla.

DEAR READER: Thank you for providing us with this updated information.

DEAR HELOISE: I often have a gift for someone when I travel. I don't wrap the gift, but take the box (flattened), tissue paper, gift wrap and a small roll of scotch tape, even ribbon (all measured beforehand). These fit nicely in the suitcase. After I arrive at my destination, I then wrap the item and present a fresh, newly wrapped gift.

-- Corrinne, Universal City, Texas

DEAR READER: This is a great space-saving idea. Thanks!

DEAR HELOISE: I'm a long-time fan. My husband passed two years ago, and even though I'm not quite ready to part with his clothes, my daughter has a great idea. She works at a university. They have a room where students, who are usually pressed for funds, can "shop" for job interview clothes. I love it, and all of my husband's clothes will go there. I feel good about it and know he would, too. Thanks for all of your hints for so long.

-- A reader, via email

DEAR HELOISE: When my daughter was 2 years old, I taught her our full address and phone number by putting them to a tune. In day care, the teachers were amazed when many 5-year-olds didn't know their addresses but my 2-year-old proudly sang hers out. Happily, she did not ever need the information because she was lost, but she was prepared.

-- S.B., via email

DEAR HELOISE: Ever wonder what to do with those little plastic bags you get from the grocery store or with your newspaper? Wrap up your special Christmas ornaments in them. Space the ornaments just right and tie a knot between each one. I have been saving these plastic sacks for years. I usually start saving them around Halloween and can repurpose them through the Christmas season.

-- D.M. in Texas

