• Jordan Cohen of The New York Times said some people did see the wrong word but the paper acted quickly to change the answer to its Wordle puzzle out of fear it would be seen as commentary on the abortion debate, with a computer program having selected the word "fetus."

• Christopher Koch, CEO of New Era Cap, which makes hats for athletes, was hit with a felony charge after being accused of aiming his vehicle at a man with whom he was arguing at a Buffalo, N.Y., restaurant, forcing the man to jump out of the way and hitting the man's vehicle.

• Lindsey Melvin of Henderson, Nev., said she and her sister first thought they saw a bighorn sheep as they were paddle boarding but then perceived a human jaw and alerted authorities, who are now trying to identify a second set of human remains discovered in Lake Mead as it recedes.

• Keir Starmer, leader of Britain's Labor Party, said he'll resign if he's fined for having a beer and takeout curry with colleagues while the country was under coronavirus restrictions, accusing those attacking him of "trying to feed cynicism."

• Scott Talbot of the Coast Guard said GPS and distress signaling gear facilitated the rescue of five people from a 36-foot sailboat with a broken mast that was 200 miles out in the Gulf of Mexico.

• Dena Potter of Virginia's general services agency says it wasn't a full-fledged roof collapse, but a contractor working on a tunnel connecting the state Capitol to an office building poked through the ceiling of a subterranean extension, sending debris cascading into the visitors center cafe and prompting an evacuation.

• Brian Glascock, mosquito control manager in Caddo Parish, La., said his troops are excited to deploy state-of-the-art drone technology to spray insecticide in hard-to-reach areas and kill larvae before the pest's breeding season kicks into high gear.

• Melissa Collins of Louisiana's Wildlife and Fisheries Department said "it's best to just exclude them and let them find refuge elsewhere" as Shreveport waits for mating season to end before demolishing an old stadium so the bats that roost there can be evicted rather than killed.

• Alexa Lee, a transplant from Georgia, said she can't break her lease but took refuge with her mother after the discovery of tens of thousands of bees living in the walls and ceiling of her new apartment in Oxford, Miss., noting that she's allergic.