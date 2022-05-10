Little Rock Central High School locked down after shots heard nearby; students safe

Little Rock Central High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after shots were heard nearby, but the incident had nothing to do with the school and students were safe, according to an email from administrators.

Shortly after 2 p.m., students were safely inside the school building during a "temporary lockdown," Little Rock School District communications director Pamela Smith wrote in the email.

The email did not include any details about where the shots were heard, but stated that they had nothing to do with the school campus.

Smith was writing on behalf of Principal Nancy Rousseau, who was in a meeting with the superintendent.

It was not clear from the email when the lockdown would lift, but said that Rousseau would send an email to parents Tuesday afternoon.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards could not provide any information about the incident Tuesday afternoon.