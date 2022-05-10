Little Rock firefighters extinguish Senor Tequila kitchen fire

Little Rock firefighters Tuesday morning contained and extinguished a kitchen fire at the Senor Tequila restaurant on Rodney Parham Road, but smoke damage was likely to keep the location closed for several weeks, a department spokesman said.

Firefighters arriving on the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. saw smoke and flames coming from the kitchen, where a fire had broken out, Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Jason Weaver. No one was injured, he said.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and put it out, but smoke still spread throughout the structure, Weaver said.

By Tuesday afternoon, a fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire and the health department had been notified, Weaver said.

The restaurant owner will need to make repairs and clean, and the health department will have to inspect the restaurant before it can reopen, Weaver said, which could take a few weeks.