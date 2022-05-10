Little Rock police ID slain men

The Little Rock Police Department released the names Monday of three homicide victims who died last week.

The report and accompanying news releases did not indicate why the police and city withheld information about the homicides. Little information was provided Monday.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at 2015 S. Monroe St. at about 11 p.m. on April 23 found Frankie Cain in a driveway, according to a news release from the department. Cain, who was from Twin Groves, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in his head.

The 34-year-old was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment and died May 3, the release states.

A witness told police they saw two females leave the area in a tan Cadillac sedan, which headed north on South Monroe before turning east onto Charles Bussey Avenue.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

According to a police report, officers responded to a shooting call at about 4:05 p.m. at 8510 Scott Hamilton Drive on May 2. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police identified the man as Julio Cesar Ramos, 32, of Little Rock.

No one has been arrested in the case.

The department also tweeted Monday the name of a May 4 homicide victim on Greenway Drive. James Wiggins, 23, of Little Rock was named as the victim. No suspect has been arrested in the case.



