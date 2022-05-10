Man critically hurt after argument in west Little Rock ends in shooting

A 30-year-old man was critically injured after he was shot following an argument Monday afternoon on Kanis Road in west Little Rock, police said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Kanis and Shackleford roads at about 12:30 p.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

A woman told police she was driving west along Kanis Road when a vehicle pulled in front of her, nearly causing an accident. While stopped at a traffic light, her son got out of their car to confront the other driver, the report states.

Police said the other driver wielded a gun and shot the woman’s son, Omar McNeese of Alexander, once in the chest. The driver fled south on Shackleford in the vehicle, which was described as a purple vehicle with the driver’s side window “all taped up,” according to authorities.

The woman took McNeese to Arkansas Heart Hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery in critical condition, the report states.

Police said investigators found a single bullet casing at the scene of the shooting.

About an hour and a half later, UAMS Medical Center notified police about a separate shooting.

The victim, a 25-year-old Little Rock woman named Jomorrow Bean, told authorities she was walking along Scott Street when the shooting took place, according to a separate police report.

Police said she saw two people playing with a gun, which discharged when she went over to talk to them about the firearm. Bean was struck in the hand, the report states.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of either report.