Man wanted in Fort Smith rape case caught 18 years later by Mexico’s State Citizen Security Force, FBI says

FORT SMITH -- A man wanted for 18 years in connection with the rape of a Fort Smith girl was arrested in Ensenada, Baja California, by Mexico's State Citizen Security Force.

Jose Antonio Barroso, 57, was taken into custody Thursday in Ensenada. The FBI has been searching for Barroso since 2004 when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the rape of a girl in Fort Smith, according to a news release from Mexican authorities.

The FBI claimed he had been hiding in Guadalajara in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

Barroso is wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in a series of rapes involving a young girl in Fort Smith, according to the FBI. The rapes occurred from the time the girl was 5 years old until she was 11 years old when it was reported, the FBI says. A state arrest warrant was issued by the Sebastian County Court on Nov. 30, 2004, after Barroso was charged with rape.

Barroso also was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution by the U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas, and a federal arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 1, 2005.

Barroso was listed as one of the most wanted by the FBI. He was arrested after a tip led Mexican officials to his location.

Barroso is being processed by Mexican authorities for his return to Arkansas, according to a news release.