• Home movies from Queen Elizabeth II's personal archive -- including footage capturing the monarch as a young mother and her beaming at her engagement ring -- will be shown in a new documentary, the BBC said Sunday. The queen granted the broadcaster unprecedented access to hundreds of movies shot by her, her parents and her late husband, Prince Philip, as part of celebrations for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee honoring her 70 years on the throne. The videos record the queen's life from when she was a baby in a stroller to her coronation in 1953. One clip captured the first extended visit of Philip to Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 1946, before his engagement to Elizabeth was made public. Philip and Elizabeth wed in November 1947 and were married for 73 years, until Philip's death in April 2021 just a few months shy of his 100th birthday. Simon Young, the BBC's commissioning editor for history, said the broadcaster was honored to have access to the queen's collection. "This documentary is an extraordinary glimpse into a deeply personal side of the royal family that is rarely seen, and it's wonderful to be able to share it with the nation as we mark her Platinum Jubilee," he said. "Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen" will air in the U.K. on May 29, ahead of a week of national celebrations.

• The latest long-time champ on "Jeopardy!" saw her winning streak end at 23 -- by a single dollar. Mattea Roach, a tutor from Toronto, earned $560,983 during her run and has one of the five longest winning streaks in the show's history, though she didn't come close to Ken Jennings' record of 74 wins. Danielle Maurer, a marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Ga., beat Roach on Friday by a margin of $15,600 to $15,599. Roach had the lead, but the Final Jeopardy question was about the name of Atlanta's airport, right near where Maurer lived. The category was USA, and the clue was: "These two mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler." The correct response was: "Who are William Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson?" Roach was wrong, Maurer was right, and she bet enough to win. "It feels still kind of like a dream," Roach said. "I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game, and so I still can't believe it. You know, it's strange, obviously I didn't come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience." Roach will return to compete in the Tournament of Champions this fall.

