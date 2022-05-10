NWA Naturals homestand capsule

Today's Game

Wichita at NW Arkansas Naturals

When: 11:05 a.m.

Where: Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

On The Air: www.milb.com

Pitchers: NWA -- LHP Marcelo Martinez (1-0, 1.50 ERA). Wichita -- RHP Ben Gross (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Homestand schedule

TODAY vs. Wichita, 11:05 a.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Wichita, 6:05 p.m,.

SUNDAY vs. Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

This week's promotions

TODAY It's Education Day. Groups (students, teachers and chaperones) from Northwest Arkansas-area schools get a ticket discount for the game. ... Naturals second baseman Michael Massey will receive his 2021 Gold Glove Award from officials with the Royals, Rawlings and the Texas League in a pregame ceremony.

WEDNESDAY Barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6. ... Fans can play baseball bingo to win prizes.

THURSDAY The first 500 fans through the main gates receive a Naturals Vinnie Pasquantino jersey T-shirt. ... It's Thirsty Thursday, and fans can get $2 16-ounce Keystone Light beers. Two-dollar bags of peanuts, $1 mozzarella sticks and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks are also available. ... It's Faculty Appreciation Night. University and college faculty can get $5 Dugout Premium tickets (maximum of six tickets) by providing proof of employment at the box office.

FRIDAY It's Fireworks Friday featuring a postgame display. ... Fans can also enjoy happy hour drink specials from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, and barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6.

SATURDAY There will be a second consecutive postgame fireworks display. ... Fans can also enjoy happy hour drink specials from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, and barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6.

SUNDAY Hot dogs are $1, and kids of all ages are invited to run the bases after the game. ... Kids 12-and-under will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, 12-ounce Coke fountain drink and cookies.

SHORT HOPS Northwest Arkansas (14-13) looks to build momentum after defeating Springfield 9-5 on Sunday to take the road series 4-2. ... Series highlights included the Naturals hitting a season-high four homers in Thursday's 9-6 victory. On Saturday, Drew Parrish (3-1, 2.61 ERA) threw seven shutout innings in a 4-0 win. In his best start of the year, the lefty retired Springfield in order five times. It was Parrish's fifth consecutive start of five innings or more. He was named Texas League pitcher of the week. ... Second baseman Michael Massey leads Northwest Arkansas in batting average (.320), homers (five) and RBI (26). ... Wichita (16-10) tops the Texas League North standings.

Ticket packages

Home Plate Super Premium Ticket -- $14.75

Dugout Super Premium Ticket -- $13.75 (on day of game)

Dugout Premium Ticket -- $11.75 (on day of game)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket -- $9.75 (on day of game)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission -- $8.75 (on day of game)

*Individual tickets $1 off when purchased in advance of game day.

Clear bag policy

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have a clear bag policy at all home events at Arvest Ballpark.

Each ticketed fan is allowed to bring in one (1) clear bag and/or small clutch purse and one (1) clear unopened bottle of water.

The following bags will be permitted at Arvest Ballpark:

-- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

-- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

-- A small clutch purse, no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", the size of the palm of your hand, with or without a handle or strap

All types of bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the stadium. Childcare items (i.e. diapers) are permitted; however, they must be in an approved clear bag to enter. All bags and purses not meeting the requirements set forth by the clear bag policy will not be permitted to enter the ballpark.

Fans carrying required medical supplies or devices into the stadium are not subject to the clear bag policy but will be required to go through the bag check lines set up near the main gate. The person requiring these must accompany their bag at all times.



