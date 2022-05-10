100 years ago

May 10, 1922

• Dr. O.P. Christian, state superintendent of the Arkansas Children's Home, announced yesterday that he had received a check for $50,000 from the estate of the late E.S. Hilliard of Eudora. E.S. Hilliard, who willed the sum to the institution, provided that it must be used for a free children's hospital. Mr. Hilliard was greatly interested in the welfare of children. The first $5,000 received by the home, when it was endeavoring to raise money with which to buy investment property, was donated by him.

50 years ago

May 10, 1972

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Pulitzer Prize-winning former Arkansas newspaper editor, a world-renowned singer and a Fort Smith industrialist and civic leader will be honored at the 98th annual spring commencement exercises at the University of Arkansas main campus May 20. Harry S. Ashmore; William Warfield, a native of West Helena, who has won praise throughout the world for his singing; and Robert A. Young, Jr., chairman of the board of Arkansas Best Corporation of Fort Smith and a former member of the U of A board of trustees, will receive honorary doctors degrees. Ashmore served as executive editor of the Arkansas Gazette from 1947 until 1959. He led the Gazette to two Pulitzer Prizes in the 1957 Little Rock integration crisis, the first time in history a newspaper won two prizes in one year. One was awarded to him for editorial writing; the other went to the newspaper for meritorious public service.

25 years ago

May 10, 1997

WEST HELENA -- Sheila Rinke was working at the Phillips County Health Department office Thursday, typing at a computer, when a loud boom rattled the windows and walls. The office is less than a mile from the BPS Inc. chemical packaging plant that exploded and burned, killing three and injuring 16. Rinke's home also is about a mile from the plant. After feeling shock waves from the blast, Rinke and her co-workers went outside to watch black smoke billow from the plant. Back inside minutes later, they heard the first radio announcement telling everyone to evacuate. "Everybody handled it real well," she said. "Nobody freaked out. People were amazing." Throughout the communities of Helena and West Helena on Friday -- in restaurants, beauty parlors and offices -- people talked about how the fire and explosion impacted their community.

10 years ago

May 10, 2012

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Joe Lieberman on Wednesday introduced a bill that would allow two victims of a Little Rock U.S. Army recruiting center attack to receive the Purple Heart medal. The Connecticut Independent's bill is one of several attempts under way in Congress that would allow for the commendation in instances where soldiers are killed in a terrorist attack on U.S. soil. A similar bill, written by Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., is pending in the House.