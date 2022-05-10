Plan for wooded acreage near Rolling Hills Drive in Fayetteville passes commission

FAYETTEVILLE -- The first phase of a planned development on wooded land on the northeast side of town got the green light from the Planning Commission on Monday.

Planning commissioners voted 7-2 to approve a development plan for Stage Station, a mixed-use project planned for wooded acreage near Rolling Hills Drive and Old Missouri Road. The plan the commission approved covered 5.6 acres of a 39-acre tract.

Plans show 27 townhomes lining Old Missouri Road south of Rolling Hills Drive. The townhomes will be connected with shared garages. Additionally, 10 single-family homes will lie east, behind the townhomes. The plan also includes 4,080 square feet of commercial space southeast of the intersection at Old Missouri Road and Rolling Hills Drive. Tree preservation areas are dedicated north and southeast of the proposed development.

The land garnered significant public feedback when it went up for rezoning in late 2017. A neighborhood campaign opposed the rezoning, citing concerns over environmental impact, traffic and the city's proposal to extend Rolling Hills Drive east.

No one from the public spoke to the commission on Monday.

The extension of the street is part of the city's overall streets plan. The plan the commission reviewed Monday only has the street extending 67 feet to the east, just enough to create a block within the development.

Developers Clay Morton and Phil Crabtree have said they're taking a phased approach to the development. Any plans for the remaining 33 acres of the property would come to the commission at a later date.

Commissioner Mary Madden expressed disappointment with the plan. She criticized a lack of green space and the requested variances to code dealing with block layouts and access management.

Madden and Jimm Garlock voted against the plan, saying they feared what was in store for the remaining portion of the property.

"It just feels like we're backing into the unknown," Madden said.

Commissioner Matt Johnson said he liked the pedestrian orientation of the plan and inclusion of commercial space. Mary McGetrick said she believed the developers worked with city planning staff to create a design that met the city's code where it could.

"As the property develops, we're going to see that need for connectivity," McGetrick said.

Andrew Brink, Porter Winston, Quintin Canada, Sarah Sparkman and Joseph Holcomb joined Johnson and McGetrick in supporting the plan.

In other business, the council denied a preliminary plan for 19 residential lots with three detention ponds on 33 acres northwest of the city limits.

The land lies southwest of Toy Drive, east of Double Springs Road. It sits in Washington County's jurisdiction but is within 1 mile of the city limits, subjecting it to the city's development standards.

Residents who spoke to the commission expressed concerns with the proposed singular access point to the subdivision extending south from Toy Drive and the potentially dangerous traffic situation that could occur as a result. Thirteen residents spoke.

Daniel Butler with Engineering Services Inc. in Springdale said two large hollows to the east and west prohibit street connectivity. The plan presented two dead-end streets to the northwest and southern ends of the property.

Commissioners denied two requests for variances to code associated with the project and ultimately rejected the plan. The variances had to do with the spacing and location of dead-end streets that potentially could be used for future street connections.

The commission's decision could be appealed to the City Council.

More News

Commission action

Fayetteville’s Planning Commission met Monday and approved:

• Granting a variance to design standards for Cobblestone Farms, an attainable housing project northeast of Wedington Drive and 54th Street, to allow homes to have the same materials, colors and roof forms more than three times within the development.

• Annexing about 40 acres southeast of Hughmount Road northwest of the city limits. The City Council will make the final decision on the annexation.

Source: Fayetteville