Police: 3 killed, 4 hurt after head-on crash in Sebastian County

CENTRAL CITY -- Three people, including a minor, were killed Saturday in Sebastian County after a luxury vehicle struck their SUV head-on, state troopers said.

The wreck happened about 4:30 p.m. in Central City, as a 2002 GMC Yukon headed east on Arkansas 22 near Carter Street, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. A westbound 2014 Land Rover LR2 crossed the centerline, hitting the GMC, the report states.

Troopers said the crash killed 34-year-old Krystal Jones and 54-year-old Sherrie McCutcheon, both of Charleston, as well as a minor whose name and age weren't immediately released. Three other minors who were passengers in the GMC were hurt.

The driver of the Land Rover, who was also a minor, was injured.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 176 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety.