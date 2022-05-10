Police: Boy, 16, arrested in April killing at Hope park

A 16-year-old boy was arrested last week in a shooting at a Hope park in April that left one person dead and one person injured, police said.

The teen, whose name wasn’t immediately released, faces a charge of first-degree murder and engaging in violent criminal group activity, according to a news release the Hope Police Department issued Tuesday morning. Police said he was taken into custody on Thursday.

The shooting happened April 10 at Northside Park, 1709 N. Spruce St., the release states. One victim, 24-year-old Bernard McCarthur Jr. of Hope, was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he later died, the release states.

Another victim, 26-year-old Stevaughn Johnson of Hope, was also hospitalized for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Police said the teen was being held in a juvenile facility, but didn’t disclose its location.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.