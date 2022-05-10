Quake shakes some awake in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A relatively rare East Coast earthquake centered just northeast of South Carolina's capital city jolted a number of state residents awake early Monday, rocking the state at a preliminary 3.3 magnitude, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries, although more than 4,000 people contacted the U.S. Geological Survey to report what they felt.





The pre-dawn temblor lasted only seconds, but several people took to social media to describe being shaken from sleep when the quake hit shortly after 1:30 a.m. Those awakened early Monday reported feeling the earth shaking for several seconds, some even describing what sounded like a heavy truck moving nearby.

But geological officials noted that, while the events are unsettling, central South Carolina's loose soil and lack of significant bedrock -- coupled with the Monday earthquake's shallow depth of about 1.9 miles below the earth's surface -- mean such rumbles are felt more significantly in a place like South Carolina than they would perhaps be along the San Andreas fault system in California.

"There's definitely been a 'swarm' here over the past several months," Amy Vaughan, a geophysicist and seismic analyst monitoring the quake for the survey's National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado, told The Associated Press.

"This is not an area that is capable of producing what we would consider a big one, of much larger magnitudes. ... A 3.3 is a larger deal when it occurs somewhere like South Carolina."

Noting that the 3.3 magnitude is an early assessment and could change, Vaughan added that reports had been pouring in to the 24-hour quake monitoring center.

"I have not heard of any damage reports so far but have had over a thousand ... reports," she said.

Still, Vaughan called it "alarming for sure" and said some lesser aftershocks were possible in coming days or weeks.

She noted there were quakes of a preliminary 2.0 or higher in April and March and others going back a little more than four months in the region -- and a 3.3 quake last December.

South Carolina typically averages 20 earthquakes a year, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Elgin is along a large fault system that extends from Georgia through the Carolinas and into Virginia.

According to emergency management officials, about 70% of South Carolina earthquakes are in the Middleton Place-Summerville Seismic Zone, about 12.4 miles northwest of Charleston.

There have been dozens of low-magnitude quakes since last December, when a 3.3-magnitude tremor originated in the same area, near Elgin, about 21 miles northeast of downtown Columbia.