S&P 500 off 3.2% as stocks plummet

NEW YORK — Stocks racked up more losses Monday on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 at its lowest point in more than a year.

The sell-off came as renewed worries about China’s economy piled on top of global financial markets already battered by rising interest rates.

The S&P 500 tumbled 3.2%, deepening its losses after five straight down weeks, its longest such streak in more than a decade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2% and the Nasdaq pulled back 4.3% as tech-oriented stocks again took the brunt of the selling. Monday’s sharp drop leaves the S&P 500, Wall Street’s main measure of health, down 16.8% from its record set early this year.

Wall Street’s pullback followed a worldwide swoon for markets. Not only did stocks fall across Europe and much of Asia, but also so did everything from old-economy crude oil to new-economy bitcoin. Bond yields and the price of gold also fell.

Among U.S. stocks, the energy sector, a star performer in recent weeks, accounted for some of the sharpest declines as oil and gas prices fell. Marathon Oil and APA Corp. each sank more than 14%.

“Basically, investors are finding it very difficult to find a place to hide,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “The traditional safe havens, such as defensive sectors or such as bonds, are not doing that well. Commodities are not doing well.” The S&P 500 fell 132.10 to 3,991.24. The Dow dropped 653.67 points to 32,245.70. The Nasdaq slid 521.41 points to 11,623.25.

Stocks in smaller companies also fell broadly. The Russell 2000 gave up 77.48 points, or 4.2%, to 1,762.08.

Most of this year’s damage has been the result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive flip away from doing everything it can to prop up financial markets and the economy. The central bank has already pulled its key short-term interest rate off its record low near zero, where it sat for nearly all the pandemic. Last week, it signaled additional increases of double the usual amount may hit in upcoming months, in hopes of stamping out the high inflation sweeping the economy.

“Swings will remain large until the path of inflation is clarified,” strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note to clients, adding that “tightening financial conditions and poor market liquidity make it difficult to argue for a short-term rally similar in size to the one in late March.”

‘NOWHERE TO HIDE’

The moves by design will slow the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is the Fed could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly. In the meantime, higher rates discourage investors from paying very high prices for investments, because investors can get a better return from owning super-safe Treasury bonds than they could just a few weeks ago.

That’s helped cause a roughly 29% tumble for bit-coin since April’s start, for example. It dropped 9.7% Monday, according to Coindesk.

“It’s a perfect storm for investors with nowhere to hide as Fed hikes, inflation, geopolitical issues and worries about a recession abound,” Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said Monday. “Tech stocks are getting crushed on this flight to safety, and it’s a bear-market mentality with the pain threshold being tested for tech investors.” The Fed said Monday that Russia’s war in Ukraine and surging inflation are now the greatest threats facing the global financial system, supplanting the coronavirus pandemic.

The observations came in the Fed’s semiannual Financial Stability Report that looks at trends in trading and investing as well as broad economic issues. The report is not an economic forecast and does not try to predict the next risk to the financial system. But it does highlight areas of concern to central bankers.

The Fed said economic uncertainty has increased since the bank’s previous report, with Ukraine war being a big part of the deterioration. The bank also highlighted the large fluctuations in asset prices — from Treasurys to stocks — as investors reevaluate risk in a high-inflation environment.

“Inflation has been higher and more persistent than expected, even before the invasion of Ukraine, and uncertainty over the inflation outlook poses risks to financial conditions and economic activity,” the Fed said in its report.

The Fed said persistently high inflation may require central bankers to quickly raise interest rates, which could also be a potential risk for financial instability in the form of lower economic output as well as higher borrowing costs for individuals and businesses. It could cause debt levels, which the Fed says are elevated but not yet a major concern, to become unsustainable for some businesses.

“Further adverse surprises in inflation and interest rates, particularly if accompanied by a decline in economic activity, could negatively affect the financial system,” the bank said.

DISRUPTIONS IN CHINA

Worries about the world’s second-largest economy added to the gloom Monday. Analysts cited comments over the weekend by a Chinese official warning of a grave situation for jobs, as the country hopes to halt the spread of covid-19.

Authorities in Shanghai have again tightened restrictions, amid citizen complaints, just as the city was emerging from a month of strict lockdown after an outbreak.

The fear is that China’s strict anti-covid policies will add more disruptions to worldwide trade and supply chains, while dragging on its economy, which for years was a main driver of global growth.

In the past, Wall Street has endured similar pressures because of the strong profit growth that companies were producing.

But this most recent earnings reporting season for big U.S. companies has yielded less enthusiasm. Companies overall are reporting bigger profits than expected but discouraging signs for future growth have been plentiful.

The number of companies citing “weak demand” in their conference calls after earnings reports jumped to the highest level since the second quarter of 2020, strategist Savita Subramanian wrote in a Bank of America Global Research report. Tech earnings are also lagging, she said.

The tech sector is the largest in the S&P 500 by market value, giving it additional weight for the market’s movements. Many tech-oriented companies saw profits boom through the pandemic as people looked for new ways to work and entertain themselves while locked down at home. But slower profit growth leaves their stocks vulnerable after their prices shot so high on expectations of continued gains.

The higher interest rates engineered by the Fed are also hitting tech stocks particularly hard because they’re seen as some of the market’s most expensive. The Nasdaq composite’s loss of 25.7% for 2022 so far is much sharper than that for other indexes.

Apple kicked off 2022 by becoming the first company to be worth $3 trillion. But in just a few months, despite reporting record earnings last quarter, its stock price has dropped more than 16%. Microsoft’s shares have fallen 20%, dragging its valuation below $2 trillion mark. Amazon dropped 5% on Monday and is down more than 35% on the year. Facebook, meanwhile, is down 40% and has instituted a hiring freeze, which is viewed as a type of layoff in Silicon Valley.

Shares of electric automaker Rivian Automotive slumped 20.9% Monday as restrictions expire that prevented some big investors from selling their shares following its stock market debut six months ago. The company has lost more than three quarters of its value so far this year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury has shot to its highest level since 2018 as inflation and expectations for Fed action rose. It moderated Monday, dipping to 3.03% from 3.12% late Friday. But it’s still more than double where it started the year.

Oil prices fell, weighing down energy stocks. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 6.1% to settle at $103.09 per barrel, though it’s still up about 40% this year. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 5.7% to settle at $105.94 a barrel.

Information for this article was contributed by Stan Choe, Alex Veiga, Yuri Kageyama and Ken Sweet of The Associated Press; by Rita Nazareth of Bloomberg News (WPNS); and by Taylor Telford of The Washington Post.

