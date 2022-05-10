Springdale police officers involved in fatal weekend shooting named

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale Police Department on Monday released the names of two veteran police officers who were involved in a shooting Sunday that left another man dead.

Officer Dustin Hartley and Sgt. Josh Drake were involved in a struggle with the man when officers fired shots, said Capt. Jeff Taylor of the Police Department.

Hartley has been with the Police Department for 4½ years; Drake has been with the department 13 years, Taylor said.

The name of the man who has died has not been released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin, Taylor said.

Police received a call at 12:25 p.m. Sunday of a man breaking windows of cars with a rock. The man was found at Motas Auto Service at 3200 S. Thompson St., Taylor said.

After the shooting, officers started life-saving measures until Fire Department paramedics arrived, Taylor said.

The man was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, according to Capt. Justin Pinkley of the Springdale Fire Department. The man died there from his injuries, Taylor said.

Both officers also were taken to Northwest-Springdale to be treated for injuries, the Fire Department said. The injuries were not life-threatening, Taylor said.

At the request of the Springdale department, the Washington County sheriff's office is investigating the incident and the use of force by police officers, Taylor said.

A sheriff's office spokesperson on Monday said the investigation was ongoing.

The Springdale department also will complete an internal investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed, Taylor said.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol, as is the sheriff's office review, Taylor said.