TENNIS

Jackson retiring as Arkansas men's coach

FAYETTEVILLE -- Andy Jackson is retiring after 38 years as an SEC tennis coach, including the last nine years as the men's coach at the University of Arkansas.

The UA announced Monday that Jackson, 61, will retire effective June 30. He will complete his Arkansas tenure by coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament singles competition May 23-28, in Champaign, Ill.

Jackson led the Razorbacks to a 119-118 dual match record -- including 15-14 this season -- and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2021.

Prior to Arkansas, Jackson was the coach at Mississippi State and Florida. His career record is 615-353 with 25 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 20 in the round of 16, seven quarterfinals and three semifinals.

Jackson, who graduated from Kentucky, was named SEC Coach of the Year three times and won conference championships with Mississippi State and Florida. He's the only coach to win SEC tennis titles at two different schools.

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said a national search for Jackson's replacement will begin immediately.

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

ASU's Schmidt tied for 7th at Tallahassee regional

Arkansas State junior Olivia Schmidt shot an even-par 72 during Monday's first round at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla., putting her in a tie for seventh place.

The highlight of Schmidt's day came on the par-3 13th hole as the Edmond, Okla., native had a hole-in-one from 190 yards.

Schmidt is one of six individuals competing in Tallahassee but only the top two individuals after Wednesday's final round on a non-advancing team will earn a bid to the national championship in Arizona. Florida State's Beatrice Wallin and Mississippi State's Ashley Gilliam currently lead the field at 3-under par 69.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

UCA loads up on ASUN honors

Central Arkansas second baseman Mary Kate Brown and outfielder Tremere Harris were named to the All-ASUN Conference first team Monday afternoon, with designated player Jaylee Engelkes and third baseman Kylie Griffin grabbing spots on the second and all-freshman teams, respectively.

Brown, an Atkins native, batted .356 on the season, led the ASUN with 51 RBI and currently holds a 14-game on-base streak. Conway native Harris topped the conference with a .401 average and 65 hits -- she also stole 23 bases on 24 attempts, good for third in the ASUN.

Engelkes hit 11 home runs this season, tying the second-most in any season in UCA history. Griffin, a freshman and fellow Greenbrier native, started all 51 games and converted on all 81 of her fielding opportunities at third base.

Jordan Johnson also picked up a third Pitcher of the Week award after earning two wins and a save during the Bears' weekend sweep of Jacksonville State. Johnson tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the second half of Friday's doubleheader -- the fourth of her career -- and she finished first in the ASUN with 168 strikeouts.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Arkansas Tech claims GAC Tournament title

The Arkansas Tech University softball team claimed its fourth consecutive Great American Conference Tournament championship after defeating second-seeded Southern Arkansas University 7-4 on Sunday in Bentonville.

Second baseman Tymber Riley, center fielder Shelby Chavers, third baseman Kassie Mayberry and pitcher Shannon Lasey were named to the GAC All-Tournament team for their performances in the Golden Suns' championship run.

Lasey was also named the GAC Tournament MVP. The sophomore from Dover didn't allow a run over 17 innings of work. She gave up 11 hits, struck out 11 and walked 5 for Arkansas Tech.

Arkansas Tech will be the No. 6 seed in group two of the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament and will face third-seeded Augustana College (S.D.) in the opening round Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Central at Gerry Pinkston Stadium in Edmond, Okla.

On the other side of the bracket in the group, No. 7 Southern Arkansas will face host No. 2 Central Oklahoma on 1 p.m. Thursday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services