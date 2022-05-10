Super Quiz: Lists of 1 to 10 Things

1. The two countries on the island of Hispaniola.

2. The three gifts of the Wise Men.

3. The four classical elements.

4. The five basic senses.

5. The six flags in the Six Flags over Texas name.

6. The seven deadly sins.

7. The eight planets.

8. The nine mainland nations of North America in addition to the United States.

9. The 10 largest countries by area.

ANSWERS:

1. Dominican Republic, Haiti

2. Gold, frankincense, myrrh

3. Water, earth, fire, air

4. Sight, touch, smell, taste, hearing

5. Spain, Mexico, France, Texas, the Old South, the U.S.

6. Pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, sloth

7. Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune

8. Canada, Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama

9. Russia, Canada, China, United States, Brazil, Australia, India, Argentina, Kazakhstan, Algeria