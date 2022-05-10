UAM names Young dean

Clinton D. Young, Ph.D, professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM), has been named dean of the UAM School of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

The position became effective May 1, however, he has been interim dean since August 2021, according to a news release.

A faculty member at UAM since 2009, Young has taught courses in world and European history. He was the 2021 recipient of the Hornaday Outstanding Faculty Award at UAM and was recently recognized as the Monticello-Drew County Chamber of Commerce UAM Educator of the Year.

He was part of the team that acquired grant funding from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council to restore the Taylor House at the Hollywood Plantation, a historical property owned by UAM.

"I've enjoyed my experience as a faculty member at UAM and I'm proud that I'll have the opportunity to help faculty and students in the ways that others have helped me," Young said.

Past president of the Arkansas Association of College History Teachers, he is the editor of the Association for Spanish and Portuguese Historical Studies Newsletter.

He has served as vice president and president of the SEARK Concert Association and is on the board of directors of the Friends of the Monticello Public Library.

Young's 2016 book, Music Theater and Popular Nationalism in Spain, 1874-1930, was the recipient of the Robert M. Stevenson Award for outstanding scholarship in Iberian and Latin American music from the American Musicological Association. He was also a recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship to Spain and has received research funding from the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Education.

Young earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in history and Spanish from the University of Rochester in 1998. He earned a Ph.D. in history from the University of California at San Diego in 2006.

Chamber sets candidates' forum

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates' forum from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. The event is open to the public, according to a news release. The forum will feature candidates for Pine Bluff City Council. Wards and candidates are: Pine Bluff Ward 1 Council Member -- Danny Lester Walker, LaTisha Brunson, Garland Trice, John Proctor, David D. Knott; Pine Bluff Ward 3 Council Member -- Ivan Whitfield (incumbent), Quranner Cotledge, Lanette R. Frazier; Pine Bluff Ward 4 Council Member -- Steven Mays Sr. (incumbent), Cassandra Dean. The primary election will be held May 24. Early voting will be held May 9-23 at the county courthouse.

Summit to host band concert

The Pine Bluff Community Band will present a spring concert at 6 p.m. Thursday at Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road. A variety of music will be played from marches to "big band" swing. The public is invited to attend and the concert is free, according to a news release.

Stuttgart resident earns degree

Porcia Agnew of Stuttgart earned a Master of Education degree from Concordia University at Seward, Neb. On May 7, Concordia University awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 400 graduates during commencement ceremonies, according to a news release.