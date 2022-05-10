Watson Chapel joins Moloney partnership





Central Moloney Inc. has announced a partnership with the Watson Chapel School District to enhance workforce development.

This partnership will educate, train and mentor Watson Chapel High School students in the skill sets needed to pursue full-time employment and a career in welding.

While using the WCHS campus to house the program, Central Moloney is going "all in" to help make this effort a success, according to a news release.

"Our year one investment in the program will be well beyond $100,000," said Chris Hart, presidentc and chief executive officer of Central Moloney. "We intend to provide all of the equipment and material needed to make this a top-notch training facility and lend our own talent to the program. While we will be making a large initial investment, our desire is to make this a continued pipeline for these students into a high-paying and high-demand career both with us and other local employers."

Plans are to have the program in place before next school year.

"I cannot express enough gratitude to Superintendent Andrew Curry for taking the initiative to reach out to us wanting to help in any way he could," Hart said. "His commitment to his students and the businesses like us who will make them a part of our family is unparalleled."



