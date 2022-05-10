Women to tell stories of resilience





Pine Bluff women will make history in the STRONGER THAN Campaign on Sunday by telling their stories of resilience through difficult times.

Area women will appear on the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission's website, www.400yaahc.gov, along with more than 350 other women from around the nation, according to a news release from the Rev. Jesse Turner, faith chairman, Faith and Justice Advisory Committee.

Postings are being made Wednesday and Friday of individual women and their testimonies.

The entire group of women can be viewed Sunday.

Fifty-five women are from Pine Bluff and four from Little Rock, including a member of the Little Rock Nine, Elizabeth Eckford.

One of the participants from Pine Bluff is Bessie Smith Lancelin.

"As a Christian woman with two beautiful daughters and my amazing granddaughter, Amanze, I am excited about encouraging young mothers by sharing my testimony with the STRONGER THAN Campaign," Lancelin said.

The STRONGER THAN phrase that resonated with her was "My Trials."

"Having a strong faith in God has helped me to go through the death of my husband, mother, father, and four siblings. As an African American professional woman, I have endured many barriers, trials, and tribulations, but God continues to bless and keep me. He will do this for other young mothers as well. Just trust Him," Lancelin said.

The women taped sessions and held signs to indicate issues they are "STRONGER THAN."

"The 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission STRONGER THAN Campaign is the first celebration of its kind, where individual and personal victories and declarations are made in the spirit of the thousands of girls and women who, in generations before, overcame immeasurable and often, unanticipated circumstances to emerge STRONGER," according to the release.

Area participants and their "STRONGER THAN" signs include Daphnne Goldsmith – Disabilities; Debra Jones – Temptations; Leslie Johnson - I Appear; Toni Watley -- Lies I believe about myself; Classie Green -- I Ever Imagine; Alice Horton – Fears; Bessie Lancelin – Trials; Rosetta Thomas -- The Box They Tried to Put Me In; Pelida Norris – Loneliness; Elfreda Boyd - Self Doubt; Shirley Carey – Feelings; Deaquanita Lancelin – Burnout; Ashanta Helloms -- My Fears; Angela Johnson -- Burnout; Mary Liddell – Fears; Jo Ann Davis -- Being Envious; Elizabeth Eckford -- Injustice; Whitnee Boyd -- Insecurities; Jo Ann Nelson -- Disappointments; Nicolette Laurent -- My Mistakes; Janice Streeter -- Childhood Trauma; Carrie Faye McClinton -- Cancer; Kendria Jones -- I Appear; Latunda Edwards -- Strongholds; Larna Atkinson -- Self Sabotage; Valerie Davis -- Fears; the Rev. Hazel Linton -- I Ever Dreamed; Autumn Brown -- Mistakes; Tarrah Elbrby -- My Past; Mittie Humphrey -- My Pain; Shirley Smith -- Fears; Zendrayln Butler -- Depression; Kymara Seals -- Trials; Laurell Hall -- Trials; Kenetta Ridgell -- My Fears; Tarji Anderson Russell -- Hate; Clarissa Pace -- Doubt; Karen Kirklin -- What They Said; Yvonne Humphrey -- Indecisiveness; Gloria Tillman -- Being fearful; Danya Lewis -- Guilt; Angela Roby -- My Losses; Patricia Johnson -- My Fears; Mary Ann Lee -- Fears; Trosey Cooper -- Anxieties; Erin Lindwood -- Sorrows; Beverly Jones -- Health Crisis; Beverly Miller -- Negative Diagnosis; Karen Blount -- My Fears; and Lanette Frazier -- My Fears.

On Sunday, people can view and hear the 400 women give their testimonies at www.400yaahc.gov.



