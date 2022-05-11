All well at Little Rock Central High after shots triggered lockdown, principal says





Although Little Rock Central High School was placed on precautionary lockdown Tuesday afternoon after gun shots were heard nearby, the school's principal said that students were safe and nothing was amiss, according to an email sent to parents just before 5 p.m.

The lockdown was lifted at 2 p.m., Principal Nancy Rousseau wrote in the email. That was around the time an email went out to parents saying students were safely inside the building and there was no indication the shots were directed at the campus.

The first email was sent by Little Rock School District Communications Director Pamela Smith because Rousseau was meeting with the district superintendent at the time.

Little Rock police and security officers from both the school and the district searched the neighborhood near the school, but nothing was found, Rousseau wrote.

There were still no details about where the shots were heard, and Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards had yet to provide information about the incident late Tuesday.



