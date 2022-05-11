Arkansas philanthropist, ‘true Southern belle’ Gloria Redman remembered for her energy, graciousness

Gloria Laverne Cates Redman, who served on many different boards and helped countless philanthropic efforts, died Sunday at her Little Rock home after battling cancer. She was 82.

At the time of her death she was most active with the Arkansas Service Commission, Women and Children First and AR Kids Read. Gov. Mike Beebe and then Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed her to the Arkansas Service Commission.

Beebe described her as "a gracious lady who was kind to everyone."

"Gloria Redman lived a life of service to others, and her work with nonprofits and child literacy will leave a profound impact on Arkansas for decades to come," Hutchinson said. "Susan and I are praying for her family as we reflect on the joy she brought to everyone."

On April 7, AR Kids Read honored her with its Lifetime Achievement Award at Spellebration 2022, a spelling bee fundraiser.

"Gloria Redman brought so much joy and energy to every task she undertook. She was a pleasure to work with and will be deeply missed," said Kathy French, executive director of AR Kids Read. "AR Kids Read chose her for its inaugural lifetime achievement award because of her servant's heart and deep commitment to early literacy and children."

In a cover story feature by the Democrat-Gazette's High Profile section March 27, Redman said the words that best described her were "blessed and thankful."

Her friends describe Redman as a "true Southern belle" reminiscent of Dixie Carter's character Julia Sugarbaker in the CBS sitcom "Designing Women."

"There is not one person in the state of Arkansas who said no to her," longtime friend Cathy Browne said. "When Gloria was talking with you, you were the only person in the world. She made all of us feel so very special."

Wallace Smith compared Redman to Melanie Wilkes from "Gone With Wind," saying she was "the backbone and everything positive you could think of." He once told her about the comparison and she responded, "Oh Wallace, I'd rather be Scarlett O'Hara."

Redman was homecoming queen of her high school and pledged Chi Omega at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, graduating with a degree in home economics. After college, she moved to Arkansas for a job, got married and made her home in Little Rock, where she raised her two children, Rachel Redman Brittain of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Jake Redman.

She had careers in sales, marketing, fundraising and public relations. She started a TV cooking show while with the Arkansas Poultry Federation. She served as sales and advertising director for Home Entertainment Publishing Group. She became executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She also was director of community affairs at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Brittain said her mother was her biggest cheerleader.

"She supported me in everything I do," Brittain said. "I mean, honestly, to the point of, 'I get it, Mom.' She told everyone how proud she was of the way my husband and I had built our family, and she said all the time that she so appreciated us letting her be such a close part of that. I'm going to speak about that at the service -- keep telling your people you love them, because that's what they'll remember."

Brittain isn't sure she knew the extent of her mother's charitable actions before now.

"I didn't know how deep it was," she said. "She impacted people of all age groups. She was reading to second- and third-graders because she wanted to not just be on the board but be in the trenches and see the impact that the support was having on these children. But she just sat down and talked to people all the time. She didn't let an age difference get in the way of her getting to know people."

Jake Redman says his mother was an amazing cook, and that just a couple of weeks ago she baked four loaves of her signature banana bread for him. She gifted food to friends often, he said, and even as a single working mother she made sure he and his sister ate well.

"While the other kids were having Froot Loops, we were having quiche and omelets," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Kimberly Dishongh and Cary Jenkins of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.