Texarkana, circa 1952: "The Red Barn Drive Inn ... The home of famous Barbecue, Where every Bite Served is a Banquet. ... Come in as you are." A large Budweiser sign hangs atop the building, on busy U.S. 67, which helps explain the line of Budweiser trucks and trailers hauling "World Famous Clydesdale Horses."

