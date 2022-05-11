Bentonville OKs money to remodel Public Library Train Depot

BENTONVILLE -- Funding to remodel the Public Library Train Depot was approved by the City Council on Tuesday night.

The council voted 7-0 with one member absent for a $102,752 budget adjustment and bid award to CDI Contractors. An $8,000 budget adjustment for professional services and a second budget adjustment for $4,000 for professional services for a preservation easement evaluation of the building also were approved.

The city accepted conveyance of the property from the Bentonville Library Foundation in September 2021. At that time, the city committed to general maintenance and repairs, provisions for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, historic preservation and leasing the space to the Bentonville History Museum, according to a letter from library Director Hadi Dudley to Mayor Stephanie Orman and the City Council.

The library is at 405 S. Main St. The depot is across the street from the library.

Other items approved by the City Council were:

• A $8,161 change order for information technology and fire safety upgrades at the city Animal Services Center.

• An agreement with Cave Springs to accept property into Bentonville's water service area. The property is at the corner of Arkansas 112 and West Scoggins Road. The property is in Bentonville's city limits and consists of 50.21 acres, according to council documents.

• A mutual aid police-protection agreement with the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill.

• A $129,335 bid waiver for fitness equipment upgrades and new fitness items for the Bentonville Community Center. Technogym is the sole source provider for the equipment, according to council documents.

The council also heard an update on this year's pavement plan. The 2022 budget will allow for 2.34 miles of mill and overlays and 10.66 miles of mastic/rejuvenation seals.

Proclamations to recognize "Police Week"and "Emergency Medical Services Week" in the city also were heard by the council.