Chamber honors key people

Before launching into the presentation portion of the White Hall Chamber of Commerce 2022 Awards Banquet last Thursday, emcee David Beck welcomed the crowd of about 400.

Looking out over the White Hall Community Center's dining hall, Beck said, "Let me first say, 'It's just good to see you.'"

The last two annual awards' dinners were put on hold because of the covid pandemic.

Beck, First Arkansas Insurance vice president and Ward 3 City Council member, later said, "I wasn't surprised, but I was happy with the turnout."

Joe Spadoni, chamber president, was also thrilled with the attendance.

"It was a big night for us," Spadoni said.

In addition to the awards presented, Beck also announced the fishing pond behind the White Hall Community Center was named the O.C. Cannon Fishing Park in honor of the recently deceased White Hall resident.

There are plans for a pier and pavilions to be built, Beck said. When the center was going up, Beck said, he saved the city about $200,000.

They needed dirt for the sub foundation, and instead of purchasing it, O.C. Cannon, co-owner of Cannon Contracting Inc., dug and moved the dirt from one area of the city-owned property to another. This created a large hole.

"The dedication of the fishing park at the White Hall Community Center is a special tribute to O.C. Cannon," said Cannon's widow and longtime business partner, Nancy Cannon. "The community center project allowed O.C. to combine work, which he loved, with his love for the outdoors and providing for others. The Cannon family is truly honored that many family and friends will be able to enjoy the fishing park at the community center in remembrance of O.C. Cannon."

There were eight service awards or recognitions presented by the White Hall Chamber.

JITTERS MORGAN AWARD

The Jitters Morgan Small Business Award was presented to Cannon Contracting Inc. of White Hall. It was a story of the humble beginnings of a husband and wife team, O.C. and Nancy Cannon, who succeeded, Beck said. O.C. Cannon died April 3.

"They're honest and their word is their bond. Their generosity has touched the lives of everyone in White Hall, whether you know it or not. The couple have supported youth baseball and other programs and the police department," Beck said.

"I was surprised," Nancy Cannon said. "It was nice for O.C. to be honored. He was hardworking and dedicated to White Hall."

W.F. "JACK" MOODY AWARD

John Badgley was presented the W.F. "Jack" Moody Award at White Hall City Hall nearly two weeks before the dinner because he was scheduled to undergo surgery for brain cancer the next morning.

His longtime friend and Santa Truck partner, Bill Beadle, accepted the award on his behalf. Badgley was also active in youth baseball and at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.

Beck said about the reason for Badgley's award, "He shows the true spirit of volunteerism and leadership."

CLARA BURTON EDUCATION AWARD

For the first time, the chamber honored a recipient twice. Doug Dorris Jr. was again presented with the Clara Burton Education Award. This time for his 40 years of service as coach, principal and superintendent to the White Hall School District.

Dorris is retiring June 30, and Beck described Dorris, who was born near the Pine Bluff Arsenal, as "a Bulldog through and through."

"I was surprised and honored," Dorris said.

Currently, he is overseeing the construction of the fine arts and agricultural buildings and a multi purpose facility. Combined these are worth about $26 million and should be open by this upcoming school year.

"His leadership was instrumental in passing the millage increase" needed to pay for these new facilities, Beck said.

BRIDGES-SOCIA AWARD

Lily Hood, a White Hall senior, was presented the Bridges-Socia Award because of her long and impressive high school resume. It includes being awarded a Presidential Scholarship for softball and she earned a 4.3 grade point average.

"It was really cool and a big honor. I'm happy to think that those in charge thought a lot of me," Hood said.

Next year, she will play softball and study biology in the Honors College at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

"She is an amazing young woman who goes above and beyond," Beck said.

YOUTH AWARD

Charlie Brenke was honored with the Youth Award because of the countless hours he has given to the White Hall School District through his Booster Club leadership.

He was asked to take over the Booster Club seven years ago and since then, volunteered his time to a variety of activities and to the kids. As well, Brenke worked with the administration, coaches, cleaning crews, students and parents.

Concession stand profits increased under his watch.

"Most recently, he designed and stocked the new Bulldog Store and he is more than deserving of this award," Beck said.

SENIOR CITIZEN AWARD

Emily Lisenby, who was truly surprised, was given the Senior Citizen Award for her work at the White Hall First Christian Church's Food Pantry. No task is too small or too big, whether it's collecting or stocking, and she has volunteered in the food pantry for about the last 15 years.

"I've had hard times in my life, and so I give back," Lisenby said.

Beck said, "She is a wonderful testimony of selfless service and an asset to our great community of volunteers."

POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Ronald "Ronnie" Watson, a part time White Hall patrolman and a full time K9 lieutenant with the narcotics division for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, said he was surprised by the award.

"It's an honor and means a lot to me, and so very much appreciated," Watson said.

Beck said, "He comes when asked."

Last year, Watson and his K9 assisted the Pine Bluff Police Department tracking a suspect who was alleged to have shot and killed a Watson Chapel High School student.

VOLUNTEER FIREMAN OF THE YEAR

For 30 years, John Reed has worked for the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in several capacities. He was named Volunteer Fireman of the Year.

He currently serves as Assistant Chief in White Hall, but until recently, he did double duty, serving as the Pine Bluff Fire Department captain. He recently retired after 35 years of service there.

"John serves on the day crew, helping to keep our department in tiptop shape and holding our firefighters to a higher standard," Beck said.