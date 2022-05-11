Marriage Licenses

Edward Taylor, 71, and Deborah Simpson, 66, both of North Little Rock.

Marcus Garry, 37, and Crystal Anderson, 37, both of Cabot.

Joshua Solberg, 25, of Little Rock and Anatasia Santiago, 21, of North Little Rock.

Rosemarie Brown, 70, and Stephen Stuck, 61, both of Benton.

Mariam Doumbia, 23, of Conway and Amadou Toure, 24, of Bronx, N.Y.

Amber Sarrels, 36, and Brandon Lambert, 28, both of Cabot.

Austin Yockey, 34, and Lydia Grate, 32, both of Little Rock.

Maurice Spenser Sr., 41, and and Ne Chele Bates, 38, both of Little Rock.

Annie Jones, 30, and Christopher Stacker, 32, both of Alexander.

Nicole Collazo, 32, and Tyler Zeller, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Jerry Hayes, 48, and Mari Busby, 52, both of North Little Rock.

Kip Carley, 57, and Shannon Odom, 51, both of North Little Rock.

Tamara Ward, 24, and Adrian Hardwell, 32, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1625. Michelle Sotta v. Scott Campbell.

22-1629. Robert Kennedy v. Melissa Kennedy.

22-1634. Kori McFarland v. Tymir McFarland.

22-1635. Kelsey Brady v. Miles Brady.

22-1636. Latonya Clay v. Edwin Davidson.

22-1637. Julie Polsky v. Kevin Lane.

GRANTED

19-3954. Jan Binz v. James Binz.

21-1606. Danielle Gilgeours v. Brandon Davis.

21-3786. Johnny Franklin v. Judy Pressley-Franklin.

22-397. Paulette Riley v. Norman Riley.

22-591. Cameron Stoneking v. Christy Stoneking.

22-749. Dori O'Malley v. Saundra Blake.

22-1207. Kelly Hitchens v. Mark Reynolds Jr.