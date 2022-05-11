OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Freshen your summer palate with these 6 rosés





I know this puts me in the minority, but I believe that rosé "season" is 365 days long. (Just wait until I get the chance to tell you why you should be serving rosé with Thanksgiving dinner.) Regardless of when you think rosé season begins, it's safe to say that we're currently in the midst of it, so I thought I'd share the American rosés that I'll be drinking the most of this summer. This week is all about domestic wines. We'll cover imported rosés next week.

Three by Wade Rosé ($16)

I'll admit, I'm always skeptical of wines with celebrity connections, but after downing a bottle of this while trading gossip with a friend, I'm ready to admit that Dwyane Wade is good at things other than basketball. Look for effusive notes of cotton candy, rose and nectarine.

Stolpman Vineyards "Love you Bunches" Rosé ($17)

Grenache is the superstar grape here, and you can taste the picturesque Santa Barbara coast in every sip. Layers of peach, grapefruit, lavender and a glitzy, precise minerality all come together to produce a rosé that's as poised as it is carefree, an absolute vibe.

Lorenza Rosé ($20)

Year after year, the Lorenza team produces a rosé that's light and delicate while still being chock-full of flavor and personality. It's made from a blend of carignan, cinsaut and grenache. The nose is summer-ready with notes of strawberry, watermelon, kiwi and honeysuckle.

Teutonic Wine Company Raspberry Mushroom Rosé ($23)

Teutonic Wine Co. is making some of my favorite wines to come out of Oregon in recent years, and this rosé – riesling juice pressed through red pinot meunier grape skins – is, so far, my favorite domestic rosé of the year. (I already know I'll regret saying that when the few cases that make their way to Arkansas disappear off the shelves.) I love to see winemakers turning the entire rosé concept on its head, especially when the result is so good.

Matthiasson Rosé ($26)

Made from a blend of grenache, mourvedre, counoise, barbera, syrah — all of which were grown specifically for making rosé. Look for citrusy aromas and notes of watermelon, peach, strawberry and a brisk, zippy backbone of acid. It'll pair with anything, sunny skies and a backyard cookout most of all.

Roederer Estate Brut Rosé ($35)

I love this wine. It's one of the rare, never-fails bottles of bubbles under $50. Made from pinot noir and chardonnay grown in California's Anderson Valley, this wine delivers finesse without the fuss on a bed of pillowy, featherweight bubbles. File this one under "always delicious," "pairs with everything" and "we didn't buy enough."

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



