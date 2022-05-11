Gun-tied homicides rocket 35% in U.S. at pandemic’s start

Gun deaths reached the highest level ever recorded in the United States in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, as gun-related homicides surged by 35%, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

"This is a historic increase, with the rate having reached the highest level in over 25 years," Dr. Debra Houry, acting principal deputy director of the CDC and the director of the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, said at a news briefing.





More than 45,000 Americans died in gun-related incidents as the pandemic spread in the United States, the highest number on record, federal data show.

The violence exacted an unprecedented toll in Black communities, and early data suggest the trend continued through last year. But more than half of gun deaths were suicides and that number did not substantially increase from 2019 to 2020.

The overall rise in gun deaths was 15% in 2020, lower than the percentage increase in gun homicides, the CDC said.

The rise in gun killings was the largest one-year increase seen in modern history, according to Ari Davis, a policy adviser at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, which recently released its own analysis of CDC data.

Homicides involving firearms were generally highest, and showed the largest increases, in poor communities, federal researchers said.

The rise has afflicted cities large and small around the country, and in both blue and red states. In many places, such as Los Angeles and Denver, the increases have persisted in 2021, and trends this year so far show no sign of a reversal.

"We have two things together: the trauma of the past two years, and the mental health crisis that came out of this pandemic," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said earlier this year at an event to discuss the city's crime. "Those things have caused us to see more violence."

Christopher Herrmann, an assistant professor in the department of law and police science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said he was not surprised by the CDC's analysis but was worried by what it might augur in the coming summer, when there are typically more gun homicides.

"June, July [and] August are always the biggest shooting months," he said, adding that most large American cities see about a 30% uptick in shootings and homicides in the summer.

Firearm-related deaths in Arkansas increased by 15.9% from 2019 to 2020, according to data from the CDC.

In 2019, 560 Arkansans died of gunshot wounds, with that toll increasing to 649 in the first year of the pandemic's spread in the U.S.

Suicides made up more than half of those deaths in both years, although 2020 had a slightly higher rate of violent deaths -- what the CDC terms as assaults -- involving firearms. In 2019, 60% of mortal gunshot wounds in Arkansas, or 341 deaths, were self-inflicted, with 56% of gun deaths, or 364 fatalities, in 2020 attributed to suicides.

That put the number of violent gun deaths in Arkansas at 206 in 2019 and 272 in 2020. In each year, there were 13 gun deaths where no intent was determined.

CAUSE UNKNOWN

Federal officials and outside experts are not certain what caused the surge in gun deaths overall.

"One possible explanation is stressors associated with the covid pandemic that could have played a role, including changes and disruption to services and education, social isolation, housing instability and difficulty covering daily expenses," said Thomas R. Simon, associate director for science at the CDC's division of violence prevention.

The rise also corresponded to accelerated sales of firearms as the pandemic spread and lockdowns became the norm, the CDC noted. Americans began a gun-buying spree in 2020 that continued into 2021, when in a single week the FBI reported a record 1.2 million background checks.

Today, gun buying has largely returned to prepandemic levels, but there remain roughly 15 million more guns in circulation than there would be without the pandemic, according to Garen Wintemute, a gun violence researcher at the University of California, Davis.

But gun violence has many roots. The report calls for "addressing factors that contribute to homicide and suicide, including the underlying economic, physical and social inequities."

Federal researchers also cited disruptions in routine health care; protests over police use of lethal force; a rise in domestic violence; inequitable access to health care; and long-standing systemic racism that contributes to poor housing conditions and limited educational opportunities.

Poverty was also a striking dividing line, the CDC said. Counties with the highest poverty level in 2020 "had firearm homicide and firearm suicide rates that were 4.5 and 1.3 times as high, respectively, as counties with the lowest poverty level," the report found.

In many impoverished communities, people lack access to benefits such as health care, jobs and services, Houry said. The CDC report says policies that could bolster a household's economic stability -- such as tax credits and child care subsidies -- can, in turn, help lower its risk factors for homicide or suicide.

"The message for policymakers is, we can address these disparities at the community level," said Houry.

Among other things, the report mentions improving gun safety and storage; suggests focusing on populations at a higher risk for violence; and discusses restoring vacant buildings and offering green spaces, saying research has found this step lowers the risk of gun violence.

Law enforcement officials and criminologists pointed not just to the pandemic, but also to the divisive presidential election in 2020, as gun buying tends to increase at times of deep political polarization.

And there is a sense, harder to quantify, that psyches are frayed -- that citizens may be quicker to turn to violence when provoked.

"Something has happened to the American people during this two years that has taken violence to a new level," said Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit that studies law enforcement policy.

"We don't know what it is, but if you talk to police chiefs they will tell you that what used to be some small altercation now becomes a shooting and a homicide."

MORE BLACKS DYING

Black Americans remained disproportionately affected by gun violence in 2020.

"When you really look at who this is impacting, it's really that we're losing too many of our nation's children and young people, specifically Black boys and young Black men," Houry said in an interview before the report's release.

Firearm homicide rates increased by 39.5% among Black people from 2019 to 2020, to 11,904. The victims were overwhelmingly young men.

The Johns Hopkins analysis found that Black men aged 15 to 34 accounted for 38% of all gun homicide victims in 2020, though they represented just 2% of the U.S. population.

Black men aged 15 to 34 were more than 20 times more likely to be killed with a gun than white men of the same age. The number of Black women killed by guns also increased by almost 50% in 2020, compared with 2019, Davis said.

In Arkansas, more than half of the violent gun death victims in 2019 and 2020 were Black men, while nearly 80% of the self-inflicted gun deaths each year involved white men, the data showed.

In 2019, 53% of people who died by gun violence in Arkansas were Black males, with that percentage rising to 54% in 2020. That means 110 Black men died by homicide in 2019, compared with 149 the next year.

White men made up 79% of suicide victims both years, with 270 in 2019 and 288 in 2020, while Black men made up 5% of suicides in 2019 and 6% in 2020.

Rising rates of gun-related homicides were seen in all racial and ethnic groups, the CDC said -- except among Americans of Asian and Pacific Islander descent, who saw a small decrease.

Gun-related suicides have long been more common among older white men. But in 2020, rates rose mostly sharply among Native Americans and Alaska Native groups, although the numbers were still small compared with those among white men.

"We're going to need to develop different types of solutions to deal with different types of gun violence," Davis said.

Looking at what can be done going forward, and not just the toll, is pivotal, Houry said.

"We're talking about statistics, but those numbers are lives," she said. "That's why we have to focus on what we can do... . Because it is preventable. It's not inevitable."

Information for this article was contributed by Roni Caryn Rabin and Tim Arango of The New York Times, by Mark Berman of The Washington Post and by Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.