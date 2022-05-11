High-speed pursuit ends with capture

A high-speed chase by police on Monday ended in a collision and the capture of the driver, Averille O'Neal, 49, of North Little Rock, who was a federal parolee.

A case file for charges of possession of methamphetamine, felony fleeing, and numerous traffic charges pertaining to the fleeing and collision will be filed, according to a news release.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, detectives with the Pine Bluff Vice and Narcotics Division attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving and improper license display.

The vehicle failed to stop, resulting in a pursuit, according to the release.

The vehicle fled for a short period inside the Pine Bluff city limits before getting on Interstate 530 North toward Little Rock.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies, White Hall Police, Redfield Police, and Arkansas State Police assisted with the pursuit, which reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The driver lost control on exit 15 and collided with a Union Pacific transport van. MEMS and Redfield Fire Department arrived to assist with the collision.

There were no serious injuries. The driver, O'Neal was transported to the hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries.

There were two passengers in the vehicle who O'Neal would not let out of the vehicle during the pursuit, according to the release.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said it appreciated the assistance of all of the agencies that helped with the incident.