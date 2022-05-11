Hurley nearly doubles output as sophomore





Sophomore slump?

Not for Kayla Hurley, who has nearly doubled her totals after making all-conference and all-state as a freshman for the Bentonville girls soccer team.

Hurley contributed 12 goals and eight assists last year as a first-time varsity player for the Lady Tigers. Heading in postseason play, the sophomore forward has 22 goals with 11 assists for Bentonville, champions of the 6A-West Conference.

Hurley will have an opportunity to add to her totals in the girls Class 6A State Tournament that begins on Thursday in Conway. Bentonville (16-1-2) will play at 10 a.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday's early match between North Little Rock and Springdale Har-Ber.

"Kayla is not the tallest player, but she is fearlessly competitive," Bentonville Coach Steve Porter said. "She plays really strong and she can turn and cut without slowing down. She's an excellent dribbler who can score with either foot."

Hurley scored her first hat trick in a 5-0 win over Rogers in April then added a second hat trick last week in a 4-0 win over Springdale. Seven of her goals this season came against the top three teams in the 6A-West, which points to her ability as a playmaker in big games.

"Kayla Hurley is just simply a stud on the field and she is only a sophomore," Rogers Coach Oscar Cardona said. "She knows the game well and knows how to move with and without the ball, which makes her dangerous on the pitch. You give her space and she is going to make you pay for it. She will definitely be a player to watch in the state tournament."

Hurley has nearly doubled her output in goals this season, which she contributes to a number of factors. She decided to concentrate on soccer this season after helping Bentonville win conference and state championships in cross country and track and field. That allowed her to devote more time to soccer, a sport she's been playing since a very young age.

"I've been playing soccer since I was 4 years old," Hurley said. "I like the other sports, but [they] took up a lot of time. I decided this year to focus on soccer and I'm happy with my decision."

Bentonville has been a dominant team this season beginning with a non-conference schedule that included wins over Conway and three Oklahoma teams -- Tulsa Union, Mustang, and Tulsa Bishop Kelley. Bentonville had already clinched the 6A-West Conference championship when the Lady Tigers lost 3-0 to Bentonville West to end the regular season. No team in any sport accepts losing to their rival, regardless of the circumstances, but Hurley is confident Bentonville can put the loss behind them.

"We've had a really good year and I'm super proud of my team," Hurley said. "I know we can bounce back fully from that."

"If you're an opposing coach, you've got to know where she is at all time," Bentonville West Coach Kerry Castillo said. "If she gets the ball headed toward your goal, you're in trouble."



