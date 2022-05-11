Jail expansion proposal presented to Benton County justice of the peace during Finance Committee meeting

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County justices of the peace must decide whether to allow residents to vote on a tax increase to pay for a jail expansion and criminal justice complex expected to cost nearly $250 million.

County officials revealed the cost of the proposal at Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said the project costs are preliminary. He said they are going to propose a "big facility" to deal with the county's expected continued growth for up to the next three decades.

The Benton County Jail is facing a crowding issue. Sheriff Shawn Holloway told justices of the peace the jail's average weekly population has been over the jail's maximum allowed by jail standards since Sept. 21. The jail is averaging 713 detainees with a maximum capacity of 669, he said.

"As I said before, there are many times that people are sleeping on the floor," Holloway said.

There have been times there have been up to 750 detainees in the facility, he said.

In March, a county criminal justice committee said it wanted voters to consider a measure to expand the jail in the November general election. The plan includes a judicial center for criminal courts and the prosecutor's office.

The proposal calls for the project to be completed in three phases.

The first phase, which includes the jail expansion and criminal justice complex, would begin in 2023, according to plans presented to the justices of the peace. The cost of the jail expansion will be $129,744,288, and the complex will be $33,292,631, according to the estimate.

Andy Pitts with TreanorHL, an architecture firm based in Kansas City, Mo., told justices of the peace the first phase will include a new evidence facility, triage housing with 96 beds, new intake facility, relocated Sheriff's Office, new criminal justice center with four courtrooms, parking, new jail support and new housing with 896 beds.

The medical/mental health addition, which is the second phase, will cost $12,257,631, and construction would begin in 2025, according to the plans. The addition includes a new dormitory with 192 beds and a medical/mental health space with 56 beds, Pitts said.

The final phase -- jail renovation -- would cost $21,280,000, and construction would begin in 2026, according to the estimate. The existing housing pods will be updated and the existing intake/support area will be renovated, Pitts said.

There are design contingency costs of $9,828,736, according to the estimate.

The construction budget is $206,403,455 with soft costs at $35,067,036, for a total cost of around $241 million, according to the estimate.

Brian Jackson with Hight Jackson Associates, a Rogers-based design firm, said they could start the design early and be 25% completed before the Nov. 8 election. Work on the early design would cost $3.5 million, he said.

Moehring said the criminal justice complex may be pulled from the total cost of the project and paid from money set aside for the project. The complex will not be included in any bond measure, he said.

Benton County officials have discussed setting aside $20 million from American Rescue Plan funds and $10 million from the county reserves to help pay for the jail expansion and courts project. That $30 million would be set aside for the courts portion of the project.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger asked if the rescue plan money can be used for courts. Moehring said criminal justice projects are being built across the country with the government funds.

The county is receiving $54 million in rescue plan money from the federal government.

Justice of the Peace Joel Edwards said he would rather see the courts portion of the project removed and just ask voters to approve a measure for the jail.

The justices voted to have only two questions on the ballot, which means the county will pay for the courts project while residents will vote on paying for the jail. The vote did not mean any justices of the peace supported placing the issue on the ballot; it only meant the courts portion of the project will not be on the ballot.

Bob Wright with Crews and Associates said they will have to pay for the project with a sales tax increase or bond measure.

A sales tax increase will be tough, Wright said.

"You have to convince voters you are not out there building a Ritz-Carlton to make things comfortable for inmates," he said.

Wright said the county could do a special millage -- 4.0 -- to pay for the project. He said it will add $240 a year for people who own homes valued at $300,000. The millage also applies to personal property and business, he said.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said the primary goal of government is public safety and the jail expansion is needed to deal with the county's growth. The jail will not fit the county's needs in 10 to 15 years, he said.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren spoke in favor of the jail expansion and said additional beds are needed, especially for those who reoffend. He urged justices of the peace to let the measure go to the voters.

Jon Comstock of Rogers spoke out against the proposed expansion. He urged the justices of the peace to declare a moratorium on adding jail beds and instead come up with alternatives such as pretrial services to decrease the jail population. He said adding more beds will only continue the jail-to-prison pipeline.

Moehring previously said justices of the peace would have to approve the ballot language by Aug. 30 to get the issue on the ballot for the November election.