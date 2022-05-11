JPs rebuff request to hire more staff

A vote to add a position in the assessor's office to the 2022 budget failed during Monday's Jefferson County Quorum Court meeting.

The county assessor, Yvonne Humphrey, was requesting an additional employee for her office because she said she is short-staffed.

In August 2021, during the Budget and Finance Committee meeting, an appropriation ordinance to delete a slot in her office and distribute those funds within her office was discussed, and the measure was approved during the following Quorum Court meeting.

Humphrey said during that meeting that because an employee did not return from medical leave and because of the countywide hiring freeze ordinance, she was asking for the money from the deleted slot to be released to her office, as the duties of the assessor's office clerks had increased.

The deleted slot freed up approximately $25,708.

According to Humphrey at the time, the money would not be equally distributed because not everyone in her office displays the same work ethic.

She did state that she would have preferred to hire another employee because she had an employee who would be leaving, putting a strain on her office.

Since then, Humphrey has been trying to address the need, stating that 90% percent of the funding for her office is reimbursed and does not come from County General funds.

She also asked the justices of the peace to try to understand how her office operates and why the need for a person is high on her list of priorities.

Justices of the Peace Roy Agee, Glenda Daniels, Jimmy Lee Fisher, Ted Harden and Patricia Royal Johnson voted against her request.

Voting for her request were Alfred Carroll, Reginald Johnson, Melanie Dumas, Cedric Jackson, Dr. Conley Byrd, Danny Holcomb, Brenda Bishop Gaddy and Reginald Adams.

According to Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, the motion failed due to a lack of a two-thirds vote of the quorum court.

Robinson said a total of nine votes was needed to pass the motion.

Carroll then asked for the action to be voided because there was no letter of request, ordinance or the necessary documentation to make an informed decision.

Noting his request, Robinson said the meeting would move on.

According to Robinson in a follow-up interview, the 2022 budget was passed with those slots cut. The employees who worked those positions left in 2021.

The Assessor's Office maintains current appraisal and assessment records, makes changes in valuations as they occur, stays abreast of property transactions within the county and keeps a file on properties updated throughout the year.