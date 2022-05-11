Little Rock board to consider raising pay of full-time city employees to a minimum of $15 an hour

The Little Rock Board of Directors is set to vote next week on an ordinance raising the minimum wage for full-time, non-uniform city employees to $15 an hour after the measure was added to the board's agenda Tuesday.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. had called for providing full-time workers a "livable wage" of at least $15 an hour by 2023 during his most recent State of the City address on March 28.

Although the measure raising pay has been added to the board's May 17 agenda, a copy of a draft ordinance was not immediately available.

Scott on Tuesday told board members the city attorney was working on the ordinance and a copy would be provided to them today.

During Tuesday's meeting -- one of the biweekly sessions meant to allow board members to review policy matters and set the agenda for the following week -- Little Rock Human Resources Director Stacey Witherell previewed the forthcoming ordinance for the board.

"Currently, you may notice that we are having difficulty filling jobs, so we are making this proposal so that we can ensure our full-time, non-uniform employees are making a minimum of $15 an hour," she said.

The cost to amend the current year's budget would be approximately $297,000 spread across three funds -- the general, street and waste disposal funds -- for the remaining seven months of the year, Witherell said.

Additionally, Witherell suggested officials plan to examine "the equity and the compression" caused by the increase and adjust the pay of existing employees who are earning $15 an hour or more.

In response to a question from at-large City Director Joan Adcock regarding the size of the pay increase for those employees currently making $15 an hour, Witherell said officials would use an equity review policy, look at employees' work experience and education before adjusting their salaries "according to what their equity score is."

She said the Human Resources Department follows the process anytime officials hire or promote someone, with the idea of making sure the individual's pay remains comparable to similar employees.

Witherell indicated the aforementioned cost would include those other adjustments.

The initial group of employees who are earning less than $15 an hour numbers fewer than 100, Witherell said.

Once officials look at incumbents already earning $15 an hour, "that's gonna grow and be more like 200 employees that will receive some type of increase in total," she said.

Pending board approval, officials hope to make the pay increases effective June 4, Witherell said.

The state minimum wage in Arkansas is $11 an hour and applies to businesses with four or more employees.

Little Rock's municipal job vacancies have remained high since the end of last year, and officials have spoken of challenges associated with filling positions. As of last month, close to 200 positions authorized under the city's general fund were vacant.

In addition to raising the city's minimum wage, Scott in his State of the City speech called for conducting a pay-equity study and examining the possibility of a staggered four-day work week for certain departments.

He also said he would ask the city board sometime this year to approve sign-on bonuses for hard-to-fill positions.

Last year, city officials enacted a new $18-an-hour minimum wage for positions requiring a commercial driver's license. And the 2022 budget board members adopted in December gave an across-the-board 2% raise to employees.