Troopers: Man, 63, dies after vehicle hits farming implement in Clay County

A 63-year-old man died Tuesday night after his vehicle struck farming equipment on a highway in Clay County, troopers said.

Leslie Dunlap of Reyno was driving a 2009 Chevrolet east on Arkansas 328 when the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Dunlap’s vehicle hit the equipment, which was pulled by a westbound John Deere, the report states. Troopers said the 63-year-old died as a result of the wreck.

On Monday morning, a separate crash in rural Union County killed the driver of an ATV, according to authorities.

The wreck happened at about 10:15 a.m., when LaDarius Gatson, 42, lost control of a Honda Foreman headed west on Leichman Road, a preliminary report from the Union County sheriff’s office states.

The ATV came to rest in the wood line on the south side of the road, the report states.

Authorities said Gatson died as a result of the crash.

Conditions were dry at the time of both crashes, according to authorities.

Preliminary figures provided by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety indicate at least 183 people have died as a result of crashes on roads in the state so far this year.