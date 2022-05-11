Man arrested after drugs found in car

Little Rock police arrested a man early Tuesday who is facing a number of felonies after a gun and drugs were found in his car, according to a police report.

Officers pulled over Edwards Williams, 27, of Little Rock around 3:30 a.m. at 2700 Booker St., after reportedly seeing him make a turn without using a signal.

Police reported seeing a digital scale in plain view in the vehicle, and Williams told them there was a gun under his seat, the report said.

As Williams was removed from the vehicle, he reportedly attempted to pull away from officers and hide narcotics in his pants, later telling police he had hidden marijuana in his underwear, according to the report.

Williams is charged with eight felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, six drug possession charges including MDMA, cocaine, marijuana and pills and a drug paraphernalia charge -- as well as two traffic violations for fictitious tags and failure to signal.