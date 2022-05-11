Musk slams Trump Twitter ban

LONDON -- Elon Musk said Twitter would reverse its ban of former President Donald Trump if his purchase of the social media company goes through, signaling just how permissive the platform could become toward free speech under his ownership.

Speaking virtually at an auto conference, Musk said Tuesday that Twitter's ban of Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was a "morally bad decision" and "foolish in the extreme."

"I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," said Musk, adding that he preferred temporary suspensions and other narrowly tailored punishments for content that is illegal or otherwise "destructive to the world."

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey voiced his agreement in a Tuesday tweet in which he said "generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work."

Shares of Twitter dropped 1.5% Tuesday to $47.24 per share. That's 13 percent below the offer of $54.20 per share -- or $44 billion -- that Musk made on April 14, a reflection of Wall Street's concerns that the deal could still fall through. Musk emphasized Tuesday that it is "certainly not a done deal."

Musk has repeatedly criticized Twitter's content moderation decisions, including banning Trump for "incitement of violence," but had mostly avoided saying what he would do about Trump's account. He was pressed for more details Tuesday by Peter Campbell, an automotive correspondent for the Financial Times, which hosted the auto conference.

Trump previously said he had no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account was reinstated, telling Fox News last month that he would instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment in response to Musk's remarks.

While Trump was president, his Twitter persona functioned as a mix of policy announcements, often out of the blue; complaints about the media, disparagement of his perceived enemies, one-word declarations and praise for his supporters.

He fired numerous officials on Twitter .





In announcing its ban of Trump in 2021, Twitter said his tweets contributed to the insurrection and armed protests of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Musk's remarks Tuesday raise questions about whether those banned besides Trump could also return. The long list of people banned from Twitter includes QAnon loyalists, covid deniers and neo-Nazis.

Other Trump allies kicked off Twitter include Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was permanently banned in January for repeatedly spreading misinformation about covid-19 and vaccine safety.

White supremacist David Duke and the Proud Boys organization have also been banned, alongside Alex Jones, the creator of Infowars.

Twitter currently has a strong bias to the left, largely because it is located in San Francisco, Musk said Tuesday. This alleged bias prevents it from building trust in the rest of the U.S. and the world, he said.

"It's far too random and I think Twitter needs to be much more even handed," Musk said.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on Musk's comments.

Earlier on Tuesday, Musk said he supported a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc's single market chief.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he outlined to Musk how the bloc's online regulations aim to uphold free speech while also making sure whatever is illegal "will be forbidden in the digital space," which Musk "fully agreed with."

In a video Breton tweeted late Monday, Musk said the two had a "great discussion" and that he agrees with the Digital Services Act, which is expected to get final approval later this year. It will require companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook parent Meta to police their platforms more strictly for illegal or harmful content like hate speech and disinformation or face billions in fines.

Information for this article was contributed by David Klepper of The Associated Press.